Investors run the risk of being lured away by influential figures such as Kim Kardashian, into a cryptocurrency bubble with quick wealth fallacies, the UK financial regulator warned in a speech on Monday.

Charles Randall, chairman of the Financial Conduct Authority, called for more power to regulators to protect consumers and said that if people buy cryptocurrency, then you should be prepared to lose all your money. He pointed out to Kardashian a promo video for the new digital token.

When Randall was asked to ask her 250 million Instagram followers to speculate in crypto tokens with Ethereum Max Community, it was arguably the largest promotion in history, Randall said.

While Randall revealed that it was AD, Kardashian said she did not have to disclose that she was promoting a crypto equivalent token created a month earlier by unknown developers – one of hundreds of such tokens that are flooding exchanges. These tokens have been around for several years, so we haven’t seen what happens in the full financial cycle, Randall said. We do not know when or how this story will end, but – as with any new speculation – it cannot end well. Financial platforms such as Google Inc., Microsoft Corp., Twitter Inc. and Tesla Tok, urged to join Facebookby agreeing to stop advertising financial products until an approved firm gives permission to do so.

Kardashian’s publicist and spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent through LinkedIn and email. Randall haunted her.

The bank does not regulate the types of tokens mentioned by Randall, but has published a list of unregistered cryptocurrency exchanges that it suspects operate in the UK to help consumers avoid their use.

Last month, the regulator attacked one cryptocurrency trading firm after it did not provide enough information about its operations, corporate structure, and how retail customers used its products.