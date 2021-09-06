Italy has not lost the 36th match in a row and set a world record

Switzerland and Italy played against each other at Euro 2020, and they played against each other shortly after the European Championship.

Game protocol

The Italian national team a little less than two months ago became the European champion, satisfying the trophy hunger for fifteen years after the victorious final of the 2006 World Cup named after Zidane – Materazzi. But then the “Scuadra Azzurra” had a kind of hangover: she played a draw with unpretentious Bulgaria. The misfire did not take the first place away from her, but on the other hand, Switzerland had not yet lost points in the selection at all, it just played only two matches, which it won.

The Swiss performed at the last Euro in a memorable way too. Having pulled out draws in regular time in the playoffs against France and Spain, they passed the “tricolors” on penalties, but stumbled on the “red fury”. And at the group stage, the team of Vladimir Petkovich lost to the Italians with a score of 0: 3. But by the fall, the Swiss team came up with another coach – well-known fans of the Moscow “Spartak” Murat Yakin.

The Italians not only could, but also had to, based on their moments, open an account in the first half of the first half. At the thirteenth minute, Immobile, it seems, did not believe that he was face to face with Sommer, so he hesitated, worsened his position and shot the naughty ball not very clearly. The ball hit the defender, and Insigne finished off, and Sommer extinguished his blow.

Literally in the next minute, Immobile again made an unhelpful act, ruining his chance. Berardi did everything for him, rolling out into the center the transfer from the right corner of the penalty area, but Chiro fired not along the alignment, but at the chirping sparrows. Then Berardi himself rode one on one after the transfer of Locatelli and did not beat Sommer. In the 24th minute, Immobile again did not succeed in the right-flank transmission – he was outstripped by Sommer.

The Swiss, on the other hand, had a hard time creating chances, although they tried to come up with something positionally in someone else’s half of the field. In the 42nd minute, Fry hung diagonally from the right from the free kick, and Akanji nodded his head at the ball next to the left post. Two minutes were added to the main time of the first half, but the situation dragged on a bit, as the guests were preparing for a free kick. Insigne shot from the set – Sommer was on the spot.

Much was decided at the beginning of the second half. Rodriguez nodded near his goal, first giving the ball to Berardi, and then rolling at his feet within the penalty area. This is a penalty. Jorginho went to convert the penalty, but did not convert, as in the penalty shootout against England at Euro 2020. The dude style of penalty kicks did not penetrate Sommer, who did not begin to guess and successfully responded to the blow.

Then Switzerland had the ball, but the entertainment was lacking. The Italians did not stick to the attacking game to which they taught the public at the European Championship. Converting chances into goals, they still did not succeed. In the 73rd minute, Insigne made a dangerous turn from the penalty area, but again Sommer emerged victorious from an episode of this kind. In the 80th minute, Jorginho gave a promising shot to the penalty area at Zaniolo, but he slipped annoyingly at a crucial moment.

In the end, Scuadra Azzurra were looking for a victory more, but the hosts had almost a chance of scoring, when Akandji from Chiellini hit the right from an acute angle to the outer side of the net. The Italian national team plays for the second draw in a row, but they rewrite the world record without losing as much as the 36th match in a row. The Swiss are holding back the reigning European champion in the first official match, Murat Yakin, at the helm of the team.

Kirill Ivantsov