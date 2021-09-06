Italy national team record – 36 unbeaten matches; matches of the qualifying stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar; Murat Yakin – where is he now, Mancini’s record – 6 September 2021

Another game day in qualifying for the World Championship in Qatar was full of bright stories. Bale scored a hat-trick in the match against the national team of Belarus in Kazan (they played there because of the difficult political situation in the neighboring country) and was dissatisfied with the quality of the Russian lawn. Germany smashed the Armenian team, which was in first place until the fifth round and did not lose at all. And Eden Hazard has scored for Belgium for the first time since the 2018 World Cup.

But the main story of the past evening was the draw between the national teams of Switzerland and Italy. This happened for several reasons at once.

First, Roberto Mancini finally conquered the world. After winning the European Championship, Italy took another bar – set a historic record, playing 36 matches unbeaten.

The series has been going on since the fall of 2018 – since then Italy has not lost in a single meeting. Before Euro 2020, Mancini’s team was reproached for having faced mostly weak opponents, but winning a major tournament leaves no chance for such excuses.

The previous record (35 unbeaten matches) belonged to the national teams of Italy (2007-2009) and Brazil (1993-1996). Who would have thought after the appointment to the post of head coach Roberto Mancini that everything would end in such a fairy tale? Definitely not Artem Dzyuba.

Italy has every chance to extend the streak and become even steeper – on September 8, the team will face a match against Lithuania at home. Further it will not be so easy (the semifinals of the League of Nations with Spain, in case of victory – the final with Belgium or France), but who, if not the European champion, is the favorite in these meetings?

Italy could well have won in this meeting – Mancini’s guys had enough chances. Including the penalty kick earned by Berardi at Rodriguez. But Switzerland was pulled out by goalkeeper Jan Sommer: his reaction to Jorginho’s shot from the point spread across social networks.

One of the heroes of Euro 2020 outsmarted the Italian midfielder. At the moment of the jump, Jorginho (his trademark and not very hopeful manner of penalty kicks) before the kick, Sommer made a step to the right and deceived the opponent, jumping into the opposite corner.

It turned out to be a very stylish save.

But that’s not all: the game against Italy became the first official game for the Swiss team under the leadership of the former Spartak coach Murat Yakin. After a successful Euro (flew out only 1/4 from Spain), Vladimir Petkovich left the team, and Yakin took his place, having coached after the Moscow club only in the Swiss domestic championship.

At the head of the national team, Yakin began with a draw, which can be assessed as good luck. But at one time they saw him off from Russia even worse than Mancini:

– Who was the asshole [из тренеров в моей карьере]? Yakin. Clean. I told him so. The translator translated it for him. I told him: “You are nothing at all. You, ###, don’t even look like a coach, #####, you tell me how to play, – Roman Shirokov drenched him. – He told me there that I need to be like this Swede [Чельстрем] play, ride your ass. He says, look how big it is. I say, he has a volume for the first 15 minutes, and then he rides on his ass, #####, everyone drives past him, runs as they want. Then word for word, I told him at the end: “You don’t look like a coach at all. In your version, Capello is a coach? ” He says “Top”. I say: “Spalletti?” He told me: “Top”. And I said: “They never told me anything about it. No Dick Advocate, no one. Everyone was happy. And you, #####, have been a coach for two days, don’t look like a coach at all, and you’re telling me something here. Sit and be silent here #####.

If Yakin goes to the Swiss national team further, it will be possible to record a steady trend (after all, there was also Emery) – if he is escorted from the RPL with aggression, he will certainly achieve success abroad.