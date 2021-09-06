Jennifer Aniston starred in a glossy photo shoot and admitted that she dreams of children

Jennifer Aniston

Interview magazine gave 51-year-old Jennifer Aniston a birthday present – dedicated to her the cover of its first spring issue this year. The actress became the heroine of the main shooting of the March issue, for which she gave a long interview to her colleague, 55-year-old Sandra Bullock.

Aniston recalled in a conversation with her about her childhood, the beginning of her career in Hollywood and shared her dream of an ideal future.



Jennifer Aniston

Sandra asked how she manages to stay positive at all times, even when life doesn’t go as planned.

I think this is due to the fact that I grew up in an imperfect family. I felt unsafe, saw how adults were unkind to each other. I realized that I don’t want to be like that, I don’t want to experience the feelings that I experienced anymore. I didn’t want people around me to experience them. So I guess I should thank my parents Aniston replied.

She admitted that now she can be angry and upset by the manifestation of cruelty, as well as the work of the media.

Turning on the TV, listening to the news, reading the newspapers – this can make me very sad and very angry. And also the disunity, division and total chaos that exist. Human greed, dishonest behavior and lack of gratitude. It’s hard for me to express. In short, I experience negativity when people behave disgustingly, hurt other people, and abuse animals. Jennifer said.

Sandra asked her to dream and imagine an ideal future.