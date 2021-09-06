Jokerit – Tractor. Forecast and bet for 2.19 / Hockey predictions

In the Kontinental Hockey League regular season match, Jokerit will be hosted by Traktor. The game will take place at the Hartwall Arena on September 6th. The meeting starts at 18:30 Moscow time. Jokerit – Traktor: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Jokerit”

The start of the season turned out to be blurry for the Finnish team. In two meetings, “Jokerit” lost and was the last in the West with a goal difference – 2: 7.

During the first game of the KHL 21/22, the players Lauri Maryamaki visited Kazan. At the Tatneft-Arena guests from the city of Helsinki suffered a crushing defeat (0: 3).

Not so big “Jokerit” merged in the second match, which took place in Nizhnekamsk against Neftekhimik. The game ended with a score of 2: 4.

In the meeting with the oilmen, the Finnish club scored first, and then allowed the rivals not only to equalize, but also conceded a few more goals, which ruined the mood.

All predictions for the KHL

Last season, Jokerit was fifth in the Western Conference standings, and in the Gagarin Cup playoffs Lauri Maryamaki’s charges resigned at the 1/8 stage.

“Tractor”

The Chelyabinsk team was lucky to meet the start of the new season of the KHL at Traktor Arena, where the audience saw a real fight with Siberia.

In a confrontation with hockey players from Novosibirsk “Tractor” managed to comeback from 0: 2, and later – pulled out a meeting in extra time – 3: 2 OT.

If we recall the results of Traktor last season, then in the Eastern Conference the bears were in fifth position. In the playoffs, they stopped in the 1/8 round.

Traktor’s pre-season training consisted of eight matches in several friendly tournaments. In six games wards Anvara Gatiyatulina won.

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers give odds for the victory of Jokerit 2.11, on the “Traktor” offer to put yes 2.97and the draw is valued at 4.10…

In the KHL debut meeting, Traktor had to flee and return to the game in character, while the Jokers still cannot get hold of a positive result.