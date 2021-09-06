Jolie revealed the details of Weinstein’s harassment and told about Pitt’s reaction: Movie: Culture: Lenta.ru

Actress Angelina Jolie revealed the details of the harassment by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, and also spoke about the reaction to what happened by her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The words of the artist are quoted by The Guardian.

Jolie was 21 years old when she took part in the filming of The Vicissitudes of Love, which was executive produced by Weinstein. The actress said that women themselves often underestimate the danger of an attack if they managed to escape. “When you manage to get out of the room, you think he tried but didn’t, right? But the truth is that this is all an attack, ”she said.

The artist noted that what happened to her “crossed all boundaries.” “I had to run away. I stayed away [от Вайнштейна] and warned everyone about him. I remember telling Johnny about it [Ли Миллеру], my first husband, and he passed it on to the other guys so they wouldn’t leave the girls alone with him, ”Jolie said.

“I was offered to star in Aviator, but I refused because he was working on this film. I never collaborated with him again. It was very hard when Brad started to do it, ”the actress admitted.

She stated that Pitt, knowing about what happened, has repeatedly worked on films related to Weinstein. In 2009, he co-starred in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, produced by Weinstein’s The Weinstein Company, and in 2012 produced the thriller Casino Heist, which was later distributed by the same company. “We fought over this. And, of course, it was very painful, ”said Jolie.

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March 2020. He was found guilty of third degree rape and first degree sex inducement.

Jolie first spoke publicly about Weinstein’s harassment in October 2017. She did not disclose the details of the incident. In the spring of 2018, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, also a victim of the producer’s harassment, said that Pitt, whom she was dating at the time, learned about the incident and threatened Weinstein with murder.