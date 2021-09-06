Jolie told why she first agreed to the role of a superhero

Actress Angelina Jolie explained why she chose to play the superhero in Marvel Studios’ The Eternals.

Before this film, Jolie did not have such roles. According to the actress, it did not matter to her how big her role would be, but the team was very fascinated. “That was the real reason why I wanted to film here. To be part of such a diverse family, no matter how big the role is, ”the actress quotes the interview for D23 Magazine. ScreenRant…

The theatrical premiere of the film is scheduled for November 5, 2021. Chloe Zhao took the director’s chair. The main characters of the film Zhao are immortal superheroes Eternals who secretly protect the Earth from the humanoids of the Deviants, but find themselves forced to come out of the dusk in order to save the planet. Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Keith Harrington, Richard Madden and others also played in the film.

The final trailer of the picture came out in August.