Kanye West bounced off Kim Kardashian with 500 pairs of sneakers

40-year-old American Instagram Instagram Kim Kardashian decided to break all ties with 43-year-old rapper Kanye West. The musician himself made her understand that he did not want to maintain a relationship.

The rapper took some of the things from his and Kim’s shared home in Calabasas, California. Kanye also brought his sneaker collection, which has a minimum of 500 pairs. Kardashian gave her husband the freedom to dispose of the house and left with her sisters to rest on the Turks and Caicos Islands. “They feel it’s less dramatic to make sure they aren’t both in the same house,” an insider told Page Six.

Kim confirmed the words of the sources by releasing pictures from the forced leave. The American star posed in a bikini with a weave at the waist. The original bikini emphasized the slim figure of the Kardashians. “I hope you will have a wonderful day,” she turned to the Instagram subscribers.

Fans of the Kardashian West family have made sure that the couple are getting closer to filing for divorce. Some predict them such a protracted separation, like Jolie and Pitt. “Kanye took 500 pairs of sneakers and other things – this is serious”, “Kim should have left him for a long time”, “That’s right, they shouldn’t communicate now”, “Children will be shared like Angelina and Brad”, “The fairy tale is over. It’s a shame, “wrote fans of Kim and Kanye.

