Kanye West confessed to cheating on Kim Kardashian – details – Glamor – tsn.ua

The rapper spoke about this in his composition.

American rapper and producer Kanye West, at whose recent concert Kim Kardashian came in a wedding dressseems to have decided to repent.

So, in one of his songs Hurricane from the new album Donda, the performer veiledly admitted to cheating on his wife.

“Here I am, too rich, walking with a new chick. And I know what the truth is. I still walk, even after two children,” the track says.

The fans of the couple immediately assumed that in this way West told the truth about which he had been silent for a long time. Nevertheless, it seems that then the couple managed to agree, since they had two more children.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with children / instagram.com/kimkardashian

Later, information appeared in the media that Kardashian still filed for divorce. However, her appearance in a wedding dress at West’s concert in Chicago completely confused fans. An insider close to the spouses said that the divorce proceedings have really started, but Kim is in no hurry and even intends to give the unfaithful husband another chance.

“Kim is in no hurry to divorce. She and Kanye are now on good terms, and she does not want to speed up the divorce process,” the source said.

Moreover, today Kanye West’s new video for the track Come to Life was released. It includes footage from the rapper’s final concert in Chicago, where Kim came in a wedding dress. Kanye’s video contains these snippets, which Kim did not oppose. It is possible that the couple will finally reconcile and they will be fine.

Recall that for the first time information about the problems in the married life of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began to appear in the media in early 2020, when West was running for the presidency of the United States. During his first meeting with voters, the rapper told how he asked Kim to have an abortion when she was pregnant with her first child. It is said that finally Kardashian made the decision to divorce after West pissed on a Grammy statuette…

In February of this year, the media reported that Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce with Kanye West.

In April, it became known that Kanye West joint custody is offered over them with Kardashian’s four children. He has also already submitted his answer to the request for divorce.

In June, the tear-stained Kim Kardashian for the first time in public commented on the divorce with Kanye West. The star also explained which woman should be next to West.

