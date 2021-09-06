Kim Kardashian congratulated her eldest daughter on her birthday: “You are everything I dreamed of”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with daughter North

Yesterday, the eldest daughter of 39-year-old Kim Kardashian and 43-year-old Kanye West North celebrated her seven-year-old birthday. The spouses usually celebrate the birthdays of their children (and the couple has four) magnificently, and they arrange parties in advance, but this year everything went wrong due to the coronavirus.

Nevertheless, yesterday the TV star congratulated her daughter on social networks and published a series of pictures and videos of the birthday girl. On them, North dances with his brother Saint and sister Chicago, sings to the accompaniment of his cousin Penelope and demonstrates fashionable looks. For example, in one picture she poses in a Hawaiian-style outfit, in another – in the form of a mermaid, but in other frames she just appears as a little fashion diva.



Kim Kardashian with her daughter North





Congratulations on the 7th birthday of my first child North! I can’t believe you’re seven. It’s crazy how time has flown by. You are everything one could dream of, and even more. You are the most stylish creative twin. Love you!



– wrote Kim.





North was congratulated on her birthday by her aunt Kourtney Kardashian and grandmother Kris Jenner. Older sister Kim shared a snapshot of her niece and her seven-year-old daughter Penelope, and Chris called the birthday girl a very creative, fun and talented girl with a big and kind heart.



Penelope Disick and North West

Without a holiday, Kim and Kanye will certainly not leave their daughter and will definitely arrange a grand party for her. It is possible that this year North will again celebrate his birthday with his cousin, who also falls for the summer.