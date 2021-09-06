Kim Kardashian in a wet dress captivated the network with seductive forms, photo

The passions between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will never stop raging. Recently, the ex-husband of a businesswoman and a mother of many children made a new loud statement, confessing to infidelity and alcohol addiction. But the sultry brunette does not react in any way to these events, delighting fans with all the new business projects.

Kim Kardashian, in most cases, herself acts as a model for her brands. And this time she did not change traditions. The star starred to advertise the new KKW Fragrance line. The fragrances are presented in exquisite bottles of nude shades. Therefore, Kim herself is dressed in a seductive flesh-colored dress.

To raise the temperature even more, the stylists of the photo shoot wet Kim’s outfit. As a result, the dress fits every centimeter of the model’s luxurious body, emphasizing its curves and shapes. Makeup in brown tones, as well as loose damp hair complement the look.

Kim Kardashian in a new ad campaign (photo: instagram.com/kimkardashian)