Kim Kardashian: on business success, fashion failures, attitudes towards gender equality and more

Kim Kardashian

39-year-old Kim Kardashian has become the new heroine of The Cut, and not by accident. According to the magazine, the TV star is one of the iconic persons of the outgoing decade. She changed not only the beauty business, but also the way we think about tycoons. The Kardashian-Jenner family presented a fascinating version of the modern American family, which was one of the first to openly talk about many things, from transgender rights to mental health problems and drug addiction. Here are some of Kim’s most interesting quotes from the interview.

About his style at 30

At the beginning of the last decade, I always wore Christian Louboutin heels. I’ve always had long wavy hair that was parted in the middle. Back then, Courtney and Chloe and I did everything the same way. Leopard dresses and skinny outfits from Hervé Léger. I didn’t know who Karin Roitfeld was. I didn’t know any of this until 2012-2013, when I met Kanye. Not just met, but started dating.

About what it feels like to be a sex symbol

This can be tricky. I definitely know I brought some bad things on myself, the biggest one being the robbery. Just by flaunting a lot and sharing every step she took on social media. But I enjoy my life. Someone asked me the other day, “How does it feel to be you?” This is amazing.

About changes in style

I don’t know, maybe the whole point is that my husband told me that sometimes being too sexy is just too much and he doesn’t like it. I listen to him and understand. However, in the end, he gives me the freedom to do what I want. But I myself had an epiphany. I realized that I would not be able to watch my Instagram in the presence of children, since there is a lot of nudity. And I had a hand in this myself, for example, when I posed nude for Paper magazine in 2014. I also thought that today I go to the White House to meet with Donald Trump, and the next day I take a selfie in a bikini. And I hoped that the children would not see it.

It seems to me that I am developing in a direction where you do not need to keep up with the times. I no longer feel like taking tons of photos in bikinis and thongs. I just don’t want to waste time on my day off taking photos for Instagram anymore. Now I just say: “Let’s live in real time and enjoy it. And if you still get a photo, great.”

Relationship with her husband

The only thing that has remained unchanged is that our relationship hasn’t stopped being fun. It’s okay not to understand each other. It’s okay not to have the same feelings all the time. It’s about how we grow and what lessons we learn from it. We need to give each other space and time to understand this.

About success and failure



If you asked me to choose fame or fortune, I would not choose the former. Because it’s primarily about hard work and making money. I have always worked hard and have always been proud of my work, be it a clothing store or working for my father. I never wanted an easy way or a free ticket.

Did I tell you the Chanel story? My first Met Gala. Karin Roitfeld comes up to me and asks: “I have an idea for you. Will you take part in a photo shoot for CR Magazine? I would like you to be on the cover. I want Karl Lagerfeld to shoot it, and Riccardo (Riccardo Tisci. – Approx. ed.) acted as her art director. “My jaw dropped then. And so I’m going to Paris with my mother, doing a fitting. Olivier Rousteing sent me my favorite cake, because he knew that I was pregnant. And I sit there and eat , I look like a pig, and Karl is walking around. I told one of my friends that I would work with Karl, and she replied that he would definitely give me a bag, as he always gives them to his models, especially on the first shoot.

During the shoot, my mom walks in, fully dressed in an 80s Chanel. Then Karl stopped filming and approached her: “God, are you her mother? I remember this jacket, I remember these gloves! I made these earrings!” They had a real love that I had never seen before. And I sat and felt so uncomfortable, wrote to my sisters that my mother eclipsed me, and this is my first shooting. And then, when it was over, he came out to me with something behind his back. A bag! I thought I would keep it forever and give it to my daughter. But he came up and said, “Kim, thank you so much, it was the best shot. But Chris, this bag is for you.” It was a LEGO clutch, of which only 10 pieces were released.

I went to the bath and burst into tears. I thought: God, she stole my life! It was my biggest moment in fashion – with Karin, Riccardo and Karl. Mom keeps this bag in the closet to this day. But I told her to clarify everything: she should bequeath her to North. I don’t need it, the bag was for my daughter.

On parenting and attitudes towards gender equality

I didn’t try to influence any of their decisions. I would support anything my kids want to wear or play. I am very open about this. But I never came across this personally, with the exception of Caitlyn (Caitlyn Jenner is the father of Kim Kardashian sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, who made a transgender transition. – Approx. ed.) and stories that I have heard from her childhood. Her transition, I think, was an important moment of the decade. We have received many letters from people who have gone through something similar. And then I felt that I was really proud of our show.