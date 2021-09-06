Kim Kardashian received sex toys from Gwyneth Paltrow as a gift

Таким образом актриса решила поддержать телезвезду на фоне предстоящего развода.

Gwyneth Paltrow considered a real freak. She not only decided to end her acting career at her dawn, but she also became the founder of the internet platform. Goopwhich many find very strange. Resource star “Families Tannenbaum”Is dedicated to ultrasound lifestyle, all kinds of wellness practices, as well as extreme ways to maintain beauty and shape. A separate segment of Goop is an online store, among the assortment of which you can find not only stylish sandals or workout clothes, but also sex toys. The happy owner of the latter has recently become Kim Kardashian, who is currently going through a difficult period associated with worries about a divorce from Kanye West.

“Rescue kit” from Gwyneth Paltrow, we are sure, will be able to please the now lonely TV star. Over the weekend, the 40-year-old celebrity boasted to subscribers how cute and surprisingly useful gifts she received from Paltrow. A wooden box with various gadgets bore the name “Kim’s Trick Box”.

Inside, the 48-year-old actress who easily became a businesswoman put a $ 95 double sex toy, gellubricantas well as aromatic concentrate with sandalwood flavor.

Moreover, the most impressive object out of the box of desire was customized candle called “Smells Like My Orgasm”, created in collaboration with Hereticand also a candle – “Smells like Kim’s orgasm.”

Early Gwyneth Paltrow has already amazed her fans, and indeed absolutely all Internet users, when she released a $ 75 candle called “Smells Like My Vagina.”

“I have never been so excited before receiving a candle as a present. Thanks, Gwyneth. I love you. Thank you Goop, ”wrote a happy and contented Kim.

Those who have tried the products of the actress’ authorship claim that such a set will definitely come in handy for Kim in the midst of the divorce proceedings. In January it became known that, as it seemed, the “eternal couple” of show business was going to leave, and in February Kim herself filed for divorce after 7 years of living together with her odious husband. Kanye West.

Earlier in March, it became known that Kim and West did not communicate, although this fact could in no way interfere with their desire to raise four children together.

In turn Paltrow it is not a novelty to experience a divorce, because in 2014 she broke off official relations with her husband Chris Martin herself, finalizing the decision only in 2016. But two years later, she remarried the producer and author of the most popular American TV series, Brad. Falchuk…