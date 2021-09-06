Kourtney Kardashian public scandal with staff

“She feels humiliated by you.”





Legion media

Kourtney Kardashian











Yesterday, the media reported that the staff who worked with the Kardashian West family are suing celebrities. Employees accuse the stars of inhuman working conditions and violations of labor laws. True, it seems that Kim, with all his behavior, is trying to demonstrate the opposite. In the new episode of the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she scolded her older sister Kourtney for breaking down on her nanny.

Kim stated that her assistant felt “humiliated”. And Courtney, in response, tried to defend her position. “Nanny Kim and I had some minor disagreements when we traveled together. But I didn’t talk about it with my sister, so I want to know what’s going on, ”she said.

According to Courtney, nanny Kim inappropriately called her five-year-old son Ryan a liar and began to scold him. “She will never work for us after such an act. “Boy, you’re a liar,” she told my son. And I answered her: “Excuse me? Are you going to call your five-year-old a liar? ”Courtney protested.

Kim agreed that this behavior of the nanny was unacceptable, but still condemned her sister for arranging proceedings with the nanny in front of other people. “She said she felt humiliated by you, and you just started yelling at her. You had to talk privately, “said ex-wife of Kanye West.

Courtney began to deny that she was raising her voice at the nanny. Kim succinctly snapped: “I like her, so I won’t fire her. I love to work with people on a long-term basis. “