Kristen Stewart starred for gloss and shared her memory of romance with Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart

29-year-old Kristen Stewart, who recently presented another film with her participation at the Venice Film Festival, is preparing for another major premiere.

Charlie’s Angels will be released this fall, with the actress also starring. On the eve of the start of the promo tour, Stewart starred for Harper’s Bazaar and gave the publication a long interview. In it, the star also touched on topics that usually do not discuss with the press: for example, an affair with actor Robert Pattinson.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

Recall that celebrity relationships began on the set of the vampire saga “Twilight” – it was this project that brought them real international fame. However, the actors themselves suffered from annoying attention, and each press conference was akin to torture. In relation to the press, the couple behaved rather closedly and did not discuss their relationship.

When Rob and I were together, we didn’t know how to behave, we didn’t have any example. It was so much demanded of us that, trying to maintain control over at least one aspect of life, we decided: “No, we will never talk about it. Because it is personal.”

– Kristen remembered those days.

Now Stewart is credited with an affair with screenwriter Dylan Mayer, with whom she has already been seen more than once: the girls spend time in restaurants, and on walks the paparazzi more than once caught them hugging and kissing.

I have been told more than once: “If you do yourself a favor and do not appear in public with your girlfriend hand in hand, then perhaps you will be invited to the Marvel films.” But I don’t want to work with people like that

– answered Stewart when asked if her open bisexuality affects her career.

However, the actress may not need to wait for invitations from the studios. In the near future, Kristen herself wants to take up the filming of the film. She was very impressed by the book by Lydia Yuknavich “Chronology of Water”: the actress bought the rights to the work and started writing the script.





