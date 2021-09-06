Kudashov’s 200 wins, Hartikainen catches up with Kontiola. Highlights September 5: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

KHL.ru talks about the main events of the fifth game day of the 2021/2022 season.

200 wins of Kudashov

The victory over Siberia was the 200th for the head coach of Dynamo Moscow Alexey Kudashov. He became the 12th specialist to surpass this mark in the KHL. Already in the next week, he can rise one line higher, bypassing Vyacheslav Bykov (201). The top ten looks like this: Dmitry Kvartalnov (484), Oleg Znarok (424), Vladimir Krikunov (370), Zinetula Bilyaletdinov (360), Igor Nikitin (272), Andrey Skabelka (271), Andrey Nazarov (271), Milos Rzhiga (267), Ilya Vorobyov (233), Valery Belousov (227).

Rashevsky opened the scoring for his goals

The days of the first goals in the KHL continue. On Sunday, the 20-year-old Dynamo Moscow striker scored his first goal in the League Dmitry Rashevsky… The striker began to be connected to the main squad in December 2020, this season his playing time on ice has significantly increased, in the first two meetings he spent 14 and 15 minutes, respectively.

Perfect majority “Torpedo”

The newcomer Torpedo also scored his first puck that day. Kenny Agostino… In his case, the majority brigade knew perfectly well what to do when playing a double majority. Re-packing with Marek Hrivik and Agostino shoots the puck right into the top corner, and the throwing force was 133 km / h.

First shot – first goal

Leader of Salavat Yulaev Hartikainen theme missed the first match of the season due to a disqualification from the playoffs last season. The second striker and second sniper of last season only took 31 seconds to open the scoring with his goals in the new championship. A smart combination of partners and a cannon shot at a speed of 130.7 km / h. This washer allowed Hartikainen catch up Petri Kontiolu in the list of the best Finnish scorers in the history of the KHL, both now have 395 points.

Vovchenko’s 300 matches

Severstal forward Daniil Vovchenko played his 300th match in the KHL. His team lost to Minsk “Dynamo” (1: 4), and the striker became the author of the only goal. Vovchenko played all his matches in the KHL with Severstal, he shares the fourth line with the defender who left in the offseason Vadim Kudako, and ahead of them Yuri Trubachev (433), Sergey Monakhov (335) and Nikolay Kazakovtsev (324). This season, Vovchenko is capable of reaching the second line.