Leonid Fedun supported Rui Vitoria, how quickly Spartak coaches were fired after words of support

Spartak is in a critical situation. After a bright preseason, when the red and white took out everyone with an indecent score under the leadership of the new head coach Ruya Vitoria, they started having problems in official tournaments. At the moment, the team has only two victories in six rounds of the RPL and 10th place in the table.





Nevertheless, Spartak and its owner Leonid Fedun publicly supported Vitoria. Here is what the press service of the red and whites said: “Did someone in the club say that Rui is leaving? He enjoys the full support of the management. Today, for example, Vitoria talked for a long time with Leonid Fedun and Yevgeny Melezhikov. The current affairs in the team and the ways out of a difficult situation were discussed. ”

Does this statement mean that Vitoria will be in Spartak for a long time? Hardly. Moreover, many of the previous coaches left almost immediately after the public endorsement. We remember how it was.

Stanislav Cherchesov

In the summer of 2008, Spartak and Cherchesov had serious problems. At that time, the current RPL silver medalist burned down Terek within a week and was humiliated in a historic derby with CSKA (1: 5). Then the red and white in the last seconds escaped defeat in the game with Lokomotiv. Two days later, on July 21, Fedun said: “I believe in Stanislav, in his potential. He will remain the head coach at least until the end of the championship and will build a new team. ”

The words of the owner of “Spartak” were not destined to come true. On August 13, the red-and-white got another slap in the face – in the first qualifying match of the Champions League, they were defeated at the Luzhniki Stadium by Dynamo Kiev (4: 1). On the same day, Cherchesov left his post. After that, “Spartak” with the same score burned down in Kiev, and in September came Mikael Laudrup. But that’s a completely different story.

Valery Karpin

Spartak started the transition season 2011/2012 unsuccessfully. After five rounds, Karpin’s team ranked last in the RPL table, and Fedun began to speak publicly about the search for a new coach. Then the results improved (the red and white even beat CSKA), and on May 22, the owner supported the mentor: “We decided to stop looking for a new head coach. It is possible that we will resume them in the next 10 years, but not now. “





With the decade Fedun got a little excited. In the summer of 2012, Karpin left the team and focused on the position of CEO, and Unai Emery took over the coaching position. By the way, we will talk about it further.

Unai Emery

Under Emery, Spartak had a bright start, but then the results worsened. After seven rounds, the team took only seventh place in the RPL table. In early September Fedun supported the Spaniard: “I see a positive trend. I think we need to give Emery time, and the result will come. The person does not work for long, and everyone wants to see the result, as if he has been in the team for two years already. ” On November 20, the owner of Spartak was even more categorical: “Emery has a two-year contract, he will work all two years”.

Emery’s case stands out because it took five days to change his mood. On November 25, Spartak was smashed in a derby with Dynamo (1: 5), and the coach was quickly fired. According to the players’ stories, the resignation took place right in the locker room.

Murat Yakin

Yakin came to Spartak in the summer of 2014 with the image of a tough coach who knows how to build discipline in the team. But the Swiss were invited not only for the sake of order, so soon questions arose about the results. On October 26, Fedun, by tradition, stood up for the mentor: “There is complete trust in Yakin, you just have to be patient.”





Apparently, at some point, Fedun’s patience ran out. Season 2014/2015 “Spartak” played out against the background of the understanding that Yakin would not be on the team soon. The coach, given the circumstances, decided to enjoy the work and began to experiment with the composition, trusting the young. On June 10, Yakin left.

Dmitry Alenichev

Alenichev headed Spartak after Yakin. The 2015/2016 season turned out to be unstable, the team finished fifth in the RPL and caught on to the Europa League qualification. Fedun called the result a failure, but the coach was given the opportunity to rehabilitate himself in the new campaign.





As it turned out, the margin of confidence in Alenichev was not that great. On August 5, Spartak disgracefully flew out of the Europa League, losing to the Cypriot AEK. The next day, August 6, Alenichev left, taking his assistants with him.

Massimo Carrera

Carrera temporarily headed “Spartak” after Alenichev, and then he was approved in the post. Then there was the first championship in 16 years and the Russian Super Cup. At the end of the 2017/2018 season, things were no longer so positive. The red and whites, who fought for the championship, lost in a row to Ural and Akhmat. On April 24, the vice-president of the club Nail Izmailov made a big and beautiful statement. According to him, the board of directors supported Carrera. The manager even recalled the slogan “One for all, and all for one!”

At the start of the 2018/2019 season, Spartak held up well in the RPL, but then surprisingly dropped out of the Champions League qualification from PAOK and began to actively lose points. As a result, on October 22, Carrera was dismissed, having published the same statement with a photo of the stadium on the website.

Oleg Kononov

Kononov headed Spartak after Carrera, in the fall of 2018, and, apparently, overestimated his capabilities. The coach was under infernal pressure and struggled to fight off criticism against the background of depressing results. On September 16, 2019, Kononov could not stand it and officially resigned, but Fedun refused him.

Despite the gesture of the owner of “Spartak”, Kononov’s departure was inevitable. On September 29, after a home loss to Orenburg, which became the fourth in a row for the red and white, the specialist was fired. Why delay? Question.