Lesya Nikityuk boasted that Kim Kardashian wrote to her and showed her a screen – photo – Glamor – tsn.ua

The presenter showed a message from the reality TV star.

Ukrainian presenter Lesya Nikityuk shared the news that shocked her outright.

So, a celebrity wrote a message to an American reality TV star Kim Kardashian… In Instagram stories, the blogger published a screen where you can see the SMS from the billionaire. The socialite wrote “Amazing” and added a pink heart emoticon.

“Did Kim write this to me? Guys, Kim herself wrote to me. It means that I am really emailing,” commented the stunned Lesya.

The presenter also asked if her followers wanted to see what else Kim wrote to her. In the survey, 97% of users answered “Yes”.

Note that Lesya Nikityuk has repeatedly said that she dreams of making friends with Kim Kardashian. The presenter even photoshopped her pictures in a photoblog and made a figure like Kim.

We will remind, not so long ago insulted Lesya Nikityuk skillfully answered Durnev’s accusationsthat she is ugly because of her height. The presenter seems to have gotten her colleague’s assessment of her appearance.

