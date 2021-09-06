Lokomotiv player stuck in Guinea reported on the situation with his return :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to Francois Camano, Lokomotiv is actively working to bring him back to Moscow. The forward came home to play for the national team in the qualifying stage of the 2022 World Cup

Lokomotiv forward François Camano, who ended up in Guinea during the coup d’état, told Sport-Express about the situation with leaving for Russia.

“Yes, I really can’t leave. Guinea’s borders are now closed. The Football Federation is negotiating so that players can join their clubs. As for the situation, so far neither I nor my family have any problems, everything is in order, ”Kamano said.

“I know that Lokomotiv is actively working for my arrival in Moscow. Many thanks to the club for this! We wait and hope that we will be able to take off on our flights, ”added the Guinean forward.

Lokomotiv said earlier on Monday that the club has taken all possible actions at the moment and continues to monitor the development of the situation.

Camano was called up to the Guinea national team for the matches of the qualifying stage of the 2022 World Cup. On September 1, the striker’s goal helped the national team draw with Guinea-Bissau (1: 1). On September 6, Guinea was supposed to play a match with Morocco, but due to the situation in the country, it was postponed.

On September 4, the military attempted a coup d’etat in Guinea. They detained the country’s president, Alpha Conde. The rebel leader, Colonel Mamadi Dumbuya, announced the dissolution of the government, the closure of borders and the suspension of the country’s constitution.