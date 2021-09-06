Lokomotiv Yaroslavl: the tragedy of HC Lokomotiv, a film about the Yak 42 disaster near Yaroslavl on September 7, 2011 a plane crash – video – September 6, 2021

On September 7, 2011, the worst disaster in the history of Russian hockey took place near Yaroslavl. The Yak-42 aircraft made an international charter flight on the route Yaroslavl – Minsk with the Lokomotiv hockey team. There were 45 people on board: 37 passengers and eight crew members. The accident killed 44 people and only one – flight engineer Alexander Sizov – survived.

Ten years after the terrible tragedy, the Sport24 correspondent met with the parents, friends and relatives of the deceased athletes to pay tribute to the memory of the team that was gone forever. Premiere of the film “Locomotive”. 10 Years Without a Team ”took place today on our YouTube channel.

The full text versions of the interviews of the film characters will be published on the Sport24 website today and tomorrow. And now we present to you a small part of the conversation with the wife of the goalkeeper of that Lokomotiv Alexander Vyukhin:

– Tell us what you did on September 7, 2011 and how did this terrible news overtake you?

– It was an ordinary day, everything went as usual, vanity. She took one child from the circle, the other, on the contrary, she only took away. While we were driving, I managed to talk to Sasha, he was just getting on the plane. A little over an hour passed, maybe two, and they start to call me and ask: “What happened there in Yaroslavl?” And I don’t know at all. And all this is in the process, as I bring children into sections.

Then a friend called: “How so? You know nothing? The plane crashed. ” And that’s all. I immediately told the girls that dad was no longer there. Further, the search for additional information has already begun. We saw the lists of survivors. I remember that someone immediately bought me a ticket to Yaroslavl. On the same evening, my father and I flew there. I hardly remember that period. “