London hard forked on Ethereum

The London hard fork took place on the Ethereum network at block # 12965000, within which the EIP-1559 offer was activated, which will burn part of the commission payments depending on the network load according to a given algorithm.

Within London, five proposals for improving the Ethereum network (EIP) have been implemented:

EIP-3554 – delaying the activation of the “difficulty bomb” until December 1, 2021;

EIP-3541 – prohibiting the deployment of new smart contracts whose addresses start with the 0xEF byte.

EIP-3529 – Reduced Gas Compensation;

EIP-3198 – defines the code of the operation that returns the base commission of the block in which it is performed;

EIP-1559 – involves burning part of the transaction fees depending on the network load and reducing the volatility of the gas price.

The implementation of EIP-1559 means several key changes for the network:

Join us on Telegram!

more predictability in calculating transaction fees on the network;

reduction of delays in transaction confirmation;

improving UX by automating the commission rate system;

implementation of a mechanism for burning ETH when conducting transactions.

The latter proposal was supported by developers and users, but divided the miners into two opposing camps.

According to experts of the Compass company, the activation of EIP-1559 will lead to a decrease in miners’ income by 20-30%. The proposal will increase the share of block mining revenues, and the decrease in transaction fees will offset the rise in the price of the cryptocurrency.

The hard fork also aims to reduce gas volatility and increase the Ethereum block size.

Developer Tim Beiko explained that Ethereum’s gas limit has doubled since London, as seen in the Goerli testnet, which was updated in July. In practice, it is expected that the value will not exceed 50% of the limit – miners need to focus on this in order to maintain the same network bandwidth.

Reference. London became the second hard fork of the Ethereum network in 2021. In April, Berlin was activated, which changed the algorithm for calculating the cost of gas and introduced new types of transactions. After updating the network, we fixed a problem with the synchronization of nodes with the OpenEthereum 3.2.1 software version.

The London hard fork was already activated at the end of June on the Roepsten and Goerli testnets, and on July 7th on the Rinkeby network.