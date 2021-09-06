“Love, this is love!” Julia Roberts and her husband celebrated a hyacinth wedding

In honor of the memorable event, 53-year-old Robert posted a selfie with her 52-year-old husband on her Instagram page.

“19 years old. And this is just the beginning,” the actress signed the photo.

The picture received almost 627 thousand likes and only 13 comments (the actress includes restrictions on the possibility of commenting on the post).

“Love, this is love! Happy anniversary” – wished the subscriber of the actress with the nickname californiatipi.

“The best couple ever,” wrote engelmanandco.

The actress’s husband also posted an archive frame with his wife on the Internet. It was made even before their wedding. The picture shows the actress without makeup and in a gray sweater, and Moder in a hoodie and baseball cap.

“Today we are starting our 20th year of marriage. This photo was taken on a dusty road before this great idea of ​​getting married. I just grabbed onto this beautiful girl one day. It was on an epic day,” spouse Roberts wrote.