Major transfers 5 September: Roma want Azmun, Romeo Beckham signs first contract

The transfer window in Russia, Turkey and Portugal is still open, and clubs continue to negotiate player transfers. Others are making big plans for the winter transfer break. We have collected the most interesting rumors and news for September 5th.

Russia

“Spartacus” intends to buy a midfielder from Rostov Daniila Glebova… According to the telegram channel “Whom did you bring me ?!” “Rostov” will not sell a player if he cannot find an equivalent replacement for him.

Wherein “Spartacus” changed his mind about signing the defender of Baltika Artem Makarchuk, reports the same telegram channel. Failed to negotiate a price with the player’s agent.

And also:

“Roma” wants to sign an agreement with the striker Zenit Serdar Azmun next summer – the sports director of the Romans, Tiago Pinto, allegedly deals with this personally. Azmun is planned to replace Borja Mayoral, whose lease term from Real Madrid will end at the end of this season, Italian media writes.

Midfielder Anton Miranchuk will not leave Lokomotiv, says RB-Sport. CSKA did not make any proposals, and Zenit withdrew from the negotiations as soon as agent Vadim Shpinev reported an injury that had been bothering the player for a long time. Other clubs were not interested in the possibility of buying Miranchuk.

Spain

Main coach Sevilla Julen Lopetegui spoke about the failed transfer of the defender Jules Kunde v Chelsea… He was quoted on Twitter by journalist Fabrizio Romano: “Kunde did not move to Chelsea, because the Sevilla board of directors decided that selling the player in the summer was not very profitable – there are no worthwhile offers. For me, this is a positive decision – Kunde will again perform at the highest level ”.

Main coach Barcelona Ronald Koeman explained the rejection of the midfielder Miralema Pjanicha the fact that the Bosnian style was not suitable for the Catalan team, according to Mundo Deportivo. According to Koeman, the player in the defensive position should put more pressure on the opponent. As a result, Pyanich in “Besiktas” on a leasehold basis.

And also:

The amount of the loyalty bonus specified in the forward’s contract has been announced Antoine Griezmann with Barcelona, ​​Sport.es informs. If he had stayed in Catalonia until June 30, 2022, he would have received 7 million, and for the seasons 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 – another 6.5 million for loyalty. By bringing Antoine back to Atlético, Barça saved 20 million.

Italy

Franck Ribery will officially become a new player tomorrow “Salernitans”… A medical examination is scheduled in the morning, then he will sign an agreement until June 2022 with a net salary of 1.5 million euros. Ribéry remains in Serie A after his last two seasons with the Fiorentina player, Fabrizio Romano announced.

Also Salernitana, who managed to return to Serie A after 22 years, hopes to sign the Brazilian defender David Luis, with whom he plans to negotiate in the near future. The footballer is a free agent after leaving Arsenal in June this year, journalist Rudy Galetti wrote.

And also:

CSKA reached an agreement with Milan about the midfielder’s transfer Castillejo herself … Milan Live wrote about this with reference to the channel in the YouTube channel of journalist Carlo Pellegatti. CSKA will take the Spaniard on loan until the end of the season, without a right to buy. It remains to get the consent of the footballer himself.

Defender Alessio Romagnoli can leave too "Milan"… According to La Repubblica, the former Rossoneri captain is not opposed to joining Lazio next summer as a free agent. But I agree to leave in winter, if the clubs are able to agree.

Portugal

“Galatasaray” still aimed at Benfica midfielder Jedson Fernandes… According to journalist Nikolo Skira, the Turkish club is preparing the last proposal, the two previous options did not suit Lisbon.

Porto doesn’t really want to part with a defender Wilson Manafoy… “Dragons” rejected two offers of Moscow “Spartak” in the range from 7 to 15 million euros, wrote A Bola.

And also in the world

Goalkeeper Andre Onana may leave “Ajax” in the summer of 2022. According to Goal.com citing Il Corriere dello Sport, he has agreed in principle to move to “Inter” … At the same time, it is possible that Ajax will try to sell Onan in January in order to get at least some money.

39-year-old former Zenit and Portugal defender Bruno Alves moved to Apollo Smyrnis , playing in the Greek Super League, announces the club's official website. The agreement was signed for one season. Alves' last club was Portuguese Famalican, where he moved in July, but two weeks later fell out with the management and left. 19 year old Romeo Beckham, son of former England captain David Beckham, signs first professional contract with the club Fort Lauderdale, playing in the third division of the United States, according to Goal.com. Fort Lauderdale is the reserve team for David's Inter Miami.

moved to , playing in the Greek Super League, announces the club’s official website. The agreement was signed for one season. Alves’ last club was Portuguese Famalican, where he moved in July, but two weeks later fell out with the management and left. 19 year old Romeo Beckham, son of former England captain David Beckham, signs first professional contract with the club Fort Lauderdale, playing in the third division of the United States, according to Goal.com. Fort Lauderdale is the reserve team for David’s Inter Miami.

Major transfers 4 September

