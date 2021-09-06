Malta coach: Smolov is not as powerful as Dziuba. Golovin’s absence is good news

Malta national team coach Davis Manja spoke about the upcoming selection match for the 2022 World Cup with the Russian national team.

“As for the task for the qualifying tournament, we have a long-term project until December 2023. The main thing is to improve the quality of the team’s play, I am pleased with the improvements. And the results are satisfying, but we have something to work on.

What needs to be changed compared to the match with Slovenia? We have a lot of things to improve. This is great – if there was nothing to improve, then I would not have a job.

The physical condition of the Russian national team? It’s not fair to talk about the opponent, I respect him, and I am the coach of the Malta national team. And I don’t have much information. And the game with Cyprus on the part of Russia seemed to me worthy.

Golovin won’t play? Good news (laughs)! He is a very good player.

As for Dziuba, it is important that the powerful striker Dziuba used to play, and now – Smolov. He is not so powerful, this is also an important change in your national team, “- the correspondent of” Championship “Maxim Pakhomov tells Manji.

The Russia-Malta 2022 World Cup qualifying match will take place tomorrow, September 7, at the Otkritie Arena stadium in Moscow. The starting whistle will sound at 21:45 Moscow time. Earlier, the Russian team drew with the Croatian national team (0: 0) and defeated the national team of Cyprus (2: 0).