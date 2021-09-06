Manchester United player’s agent called Ronaldo’s transfer bad news

According to spokesman Donnie van de Beck, his player could have moved to Everton during this transfer window, but Manchester United refused to consider the option with his transfer

Manchester United midfielder agent Donnie van de Beck Guido Albers reportedthat his client almost moved to Everton due to the arrival of Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

“Cristiano arrived on September 3rd. We realized that this was bad news for us. Pogba plays from the left, and Ronaldo’s move means there will be one more player in the midfield as Pogba leaves the left edge, ”Albers told Ziggo Sport.

“We took the initiative and started looking for a new team, stopping at Everton. But before the deadline, the head coach and representatives of the club called us and said that a transfer was out of the question, and Donnie should arrive for training the next morning, ”added the agent.

Van de Beck has been playing for Manchester United since September 2020. Last season, he played 36 games, scored one goal and made two assists.

On August 31, Manchester United announced that they have signed a contract with Ronaldo. The term of the agreement with the striker was two years with the possibility of extension for one more season.