Matthew Perry wrote a paper on physics for Julia Roberts to agree to star in Friends

More than 10 years have passed since the TV series “Friends” stopped filming, but funny stories continue to amaze fans.

So it happened the other day, there was a fresh portion of a fascinating story associated with one of the leading actors. It turns out that famous Hollywood actress Julia Roberts, who appeared on the set of Friends, was invited by Matthew Perry. However, what did it cost him to shoot with a beauty!

All fans of course are well aware that Julia Roberts took part in the filming of the comedy show Friends at the end of the second season. In the story, she was a classmate of Chandler, whom Perry plays. At that time, the project was just becoming popular, so Julia became the first guest star in the television series, which even then had great fame in Hollywood.

In order for a celebrity to agree to play the role of a classmate, Matthew had to go for a real feat, but the main thing was that the goal was achieved. Recently the creators of the series Martha Kaufman and David Crane became invited guests on the show “The Hollywood Reporter”. It was here that they told this amazing story.

“Did you know the story of how we got it? Matthew personally asked her to take part in our show. And she answered him: “Write me an article on quantum physics – and I will do it.” And what do you think? Oo went to write this article the same day, and the next day I faxed it to Julia. “ – tell the creators of the TV project.

Also, Crane and Kaufman admitted that after filming, Julia and Matthew had a contact, they had a romantic relationship. The cast began to fax, and sometimes the entire Friends crew would reply to Roberts on Perry’s behalf.

“She constantly asked him questionnaire questions, something like:“ Why should I start dating you? ”, And our whole team helped him answer why. Of course, he could have done without us calmly, but we were all one team, so we wanted to help each other ” – the scriptwriters recall.

So, in the early 90s between the Hollywood actress and the protagonist of the series “Friends” a short romance arose.

“Julia is seriously interested in him because he is incredibly charming.” – say the creators of “Friends”.

And we recall that a huge number of Hollywood celebrities took part in the filming of the series “Friends”. Among them: Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn, George Clooney, Chris Isaac and others.

And we will very soon be able to enjoy another special issue of Friends, because the shooting of the full-length series should begin in the spring of 2021.