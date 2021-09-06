Mike McGlone: ​​“$ 100K for Bitcoin and $ 5K for Ethereum is the Path of Least Resistance” | Blockchain24

Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Commodities Strategist Mike McGlone reaffirmed his $ 100K price prediction for Bitcoin, adding that $ 5K for Ethereum is “the path of least resistance.” He expects the cryptocurrency market to thrive in an “updated bull market.”

Cryptocurrencies Ready To Thrive, Bull Market Reborn

Commodity strategist Mike McGlone released his Bitcoin and Ethereum price predictions in the September Bloomberg Crypto Outlook published Friday.

“Crypto assets are emerging in a vibrant and revitalized bull market with a 2H advantage in the form of a sharp discount from previous highs at the start,” he began.

“We see Ethereum moving towards $ 5,000 and Bitcoin towards $ 100,000. Portfolios of some combination of gold and bonds seem increasingly bare without the addition of Bitcoin and ETH, ”the analyst added.

The analyst explained that “decreasing supply” increases the price of ETH amid “increased demand and adoption,” stressing that Ethereum is the main blockchain for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that “are gaining traction.”

He discussed “the accelerating downward trajectory of the new ETH proposal following a protocol change during the London hard fork, which began burning coins in early August.”

“For the first time in 52 weeks, the rate of emergence of the number of new Ethereum coins compared to the total supply of coins may fall below 4%,” McGlone explained.

A Bloomberg Intelligence analyst said that Bitcoin hitting $ 100,000 is “highly likely, especially after the supply cut last year.” He continued:

“The year after the halving is usually the biggest growth, and 4x in 2021 will be quite modest for cryptocurrency # 1, compared to 55x in 2013 and 15x in 2017,” he added.

Emphasizing that “everything is under control”, the analyst said that “after the correction, cryptoassets are now ready to prosper.”