Milan Fashion Week: Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Natasha Poly at the Versace show

Bella Hadid

The guests of Milan Fashion Week spent Friday evening at the Versace show, which is certainly one of the most anticipated on the schedule. The podium, as always, was stellar: the collection was represented by Irina Shayk, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Natasha Poly, Kaia Gerber. Among the guests of Donatella Versace were Emily Ratazhkovsky, Victoria Shelyagova, Barbara Palvin, Chiara Ferragni, Masha Fedorova and others.

This season, Donatella Versace went to some experiments. For example, for the first time she combined a show of men’s and women’s collections. However, the changes did not end there. So, from the very first images, it became clear that the designer clearly seeks to reduce the level of kitsch: the fashion parade was opened by “men in black”. Gold has been replaced by silver, and glamor has been replaced by a more sporty style with sweatshirts, multi-layered multi-colored jackets and sweaters.

The previous aesthetics were retained only in animalistic prints, making them, however, more abstract. Among the accessories, it is worth noting astrakhan hats-pies, which became fashionable in the 70s, in which members of the Politburo were especially fond of flaunting, and sets of shoppers and miniature bags, which we have seen on more than one podium.

Show guests

barbara Palvin

Donatella Versace and Barbara Palvin

Emily Ratzkowski

Barbara Palvin and Emily Ratzkowski

John Cortaharena

Victoria Shelyagova Masha Fedorova Karina Nigay Chiara Ferragni and Fedez Ekaterina Darma