Moby spoke about an intimate relationship with a young Natalie Portman

A well-known American DJ, performer, composer, as well as a multi-instrumentalist working in various genres, including electronics, pop music, rock and punk, Richard Melville Hall, better known under the pseudonym Moby, quite often shares with his fans all kinds of publications on a page on a social network Instagram, where more than 450 thousand people follow his life.

At the same time, the man continues to insist on the relationship that allegedly was between him and the famous actress Natalie Portman. You may know her from such films as “Leon”, “Black Swan”, “Jackie”, “Brothers”, “Intimacy” and many others.

He notes that it all started when she was 20 years old. Then she came to his concert, flirted with him backstage, and was also not against continuing to meet. However, she left for another two weeks later. But Natalie Portman remembers everything differently. According to her, the DJ then used drugs and alcohol, and dumbly “rolled” to her when she was only 18 years old.

Natalie Portman, photo: lifestyle.24tv.ua

Moby, on the other hand, ranks her among his exes and gave the actress several pages in his memoir entitled “Everything Goes to Hell.” He also told how he kissed her and slept in the same bed in the dorm.

