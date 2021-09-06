Mom Kim Kardashian first commented on her daughter’s divorce from Kanye West

The Kardashian family knows how to draw public attention to their personas.

Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and her other sisters regularly become controversial and most talked about news figures. Moreover, many of them play in their favor.

Now the whole world is watching the development of relations between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. For a long time, there were rumors in the media about their divorce, and only in February of this year, the secular lioness officially filed for divorce.

Kim’s relatives did not comment on this event for a long time. But the mother of socialite Kris Jenner still decided to break the silence. However, she did not blame anyone.

Kris Jenner with her daughter and Kanye West / instagram.com/krisjenner

In an interview with The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Chris revealed that their extended family is having a hard time getting Kim and Kanye’s divorce. She added that the main thing for her as a mother and grandmother is the happiness of her four grandchildren and former spouses.

I think this situation will be difficult for everyone. In addition, they have many children in common, – says the secular lioness. – What is great in our family is that we all love and support each other very much. So all I want is for these two to be happy. And so that their children are happy too.

