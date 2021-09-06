Most Popular Tools & News From Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – In the week of August 30 to September 3, the most popular (as measured by Investing.com Russia) financial instruments were, Oil Futures, Steam, Steam and.

As for the news, the most interesting of the week were the following: Musk supported an important update for Dogecoin, Buffett changed Berkshire’s position amid the IT boom, Will the S&P 500 retrace itself in September like in 2020 ?, Buffett’s investments in 5 Japanese firms pay off a year later and Why stuck at $ 50K?.

The main fan of cryptocurrencies, the founder of Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 and SpaceX, in order to support the call to distribute the network update to as many computers as possible, writes U. Today.

Celebrating on Monday his birthday – the legendary investor and founder Berkshire hathaway (NYSE :), he decided to move away from his traditional investment strategies and capitalize on a high-tech economy.

Despite all the signs of growth in the American stock market, strategists, and after them the media, continuously consider September one of the worst months of the year for the benchmark index, writes Markets Watch.

Warren Corp. in August last year, placing a $ 6 billion bet on the country’s five largest business centers, and a year later, his investments began to pay off: the total value of shares in five companies rose by almost $ 2 billion amid a boom in commodity prices, and the gain their shares even surpassed the benchmark index, which rose only 21%, by more than 30%, Bloomberg writes.

The late summer calm that hit Wall Street made itself felt even in the cryptosphere. during its August rally, and last Wednesday its rate was $ 48,279.42, writes The Wall Street Journal.