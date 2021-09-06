Mostovoy – about the Russian national team: no matter what coach is, we will not play much better – Gazeta.Ru

Former Russian national team player Alexander Mostovoy shared his opinion on the victory of the national team in the match with Cyprus (2: 0) in the qualifying tournament of the World Cup – 2022.

“The game was sluggish. This match came out: Cheryshev, Smolov, Erokhin. Why didn’t they go out to Croatia? It is clear that the main thing is the result. Three points will remain, the result will be forgotten. But in the second half, Cyprus even put pressure on. There is work to do.

But in general, this is just our level. We see that no matter what the coach is, we will not play much better. With the Croats they were tortured 0: 0, here we won on strong-willed “, – quotes Mostovoy “Championship.com”…

In the next round, the Russians will play with Malta. The meeting will take place on September 7th. The starting whistle will sound at 21.45 Moscow time.

Qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup. Group H.

Cyprus – Russia – 0: 2

Goals: 0: 1 – Erokhin, 6; 0: 2 – Zhemaletdinov, 55.

