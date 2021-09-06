My race was ruined by Mazepin with Norris

For the first time this season, failing to go beyond the first segment on Saturday, Sergio Perez was supposed to start in the 16th race – but the Red Bull team decided to replace the engine and a number of other parts on his car, so the Mexican had to start the fight from the pit lane.

As a result, he made his way to eighth place and became the racer of the day – but I am sure that he could even become the sixth, if not for the rivals. Already in the opening, Perez damaged a tire, attacking Nikita Mazepin, and in the end he collided with Lando Norris.

“Our race was very difficult,” the pilot told reporters. – At the very beginning, in the fight with Nikita, I damaged the tire. It started to shift very late on braking and to avoid contact, I blocked the tire and ruined it.

I had to go to the pits and actually start the race over. I think it cost us the opportunity to finish sixth. ”

Sergio continued: “After that, everything went well – right up to contact with Lando. It cost me the right side of the bottom, which just flew off. This also did not allow to climb to sixth place.

But there is also a positive: Max won the race and I got a new motor, which will help a lot for the rest of the season. “

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B Photo: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

The points earned in Zandvoort were the first for Perez in the last four Grand Prix. After the Spielberg races, he finished third in the drivers’ championship, but is now down to fifth, leaving Valtteri Bottas behind with Lando Norris.

