Natalie Portman still hasn’t shown her kids the Star Wars prequel trilogy

We often hear from various actors that they agree to star in purely commercial films based on famous franchises, not because of giant cash checks, of course, but to impress children – relatives, of course. And here Natalie Portman, as it turned out, stands out from this row – if you believe her words, she still hasn’t introduced her kids to the Star Wars prequels, where she played Padmé Amidala:

It’s so great to be a part of what kids are so passionate about. I have not shown these films to my children yet; I think it will be weird if they think of me as more than just a mother. They’ve seen recent Star Wars where I haven’t filmed; or rather – the son watched, and the daughter is still too young for this. I was so lucky to plunge into the world associated with the world of children’s imagination. And so, of course, it’s great to be able to impress a child.

Yes, it will be difficult for children to explain why their mother, having given birth to twins, suddenly lost her desire to live. Or to make excuses for the sins of the past – a love affair with Darth Vader, whom she met at a very young age (very!).

Well, the actress should have thanked Disney for the new trilogy – the object of hatred of certain segments of the fan community. The funky trilogy these days is customary to appreciate and respect