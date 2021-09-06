Nurmagomedov said that the judge saved McGregor’s life during their fight

According to the former UFC champion, the judge had to literally tear him away from the Irishman

Read us on News News

Photo: Global Look Press



Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said the referee saved Conor McGregor’s life during their fight in 2018. He told about this on the YouTube channel iAmTheBay.

“Honestly, Herb Dean saved his life, 100%. Imagine what would have happened if Herb Dean hadn’t been there. A person can die from such a seizure. He knocked, but I held him tight. Herb Din had to tear him away from me, ”Nurmagomedov said.

McGregor ridiculed Nurmagomedov, who opposed the ring girls



The duel between Nurmagomedov and McGregor took place in October 2018. For a Russian, this was the first defense of the UFC championship belt. Nurmagomedov won by rear naked choke in the fourth round.

Nurmagomedov became the UFC lightweight champion on April 7, 2018, defeating American Al Iaquinta. He defended his title three times. In total, the 32-year-old Russian spent 29 fights in MMA without suffering a single defeat. In October last year, the Russian announced his retirement.