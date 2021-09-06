Officially! Emma Stone is preparing to become a mom for the first time

The star showed a rounded belly while walking.





Emma Stone











Rumors about the pregnancy of the 32-year-old actress appeared in the fall, but until recently they had no confirmation. The other day, the British tabloid Daily Mail has at its disposal photographs in which the Oscar winner is unable to hide her rounded belly. Now Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary can be officially congratulated on their upcoming replenishment!

In late December footage, Emma walks with her friend in Los Angeles in an all-black outfit that highlights her position. So far, the star has not given any comments, but insiders in the foreign press said that she is happy to become a mother for the first time.

“They are very happy to be at home and spend time together before the baby is born,” said an ET source. “They will be ideal parents: they both get along well with children and they will make a great team.”

Stone and McCary, who is on Saturday Night Live, got engaged in December 2019 after two years of relationship. The lovers secretly got married during the quarantine, which the actress herself hinted at during an interview in May. Earlier it became known that Emma dropped out of the film project with the participation of Brad Pitt, “Babylon”, due to “problems with the schedule”, which, apparently, was hiding her pregnancy. The star was replaced by Margot Robbie.