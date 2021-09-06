Okon: Something needs to be done to make more overtaking

Esteban Ocon finished ninth in Zandvoort and spoke about the difficulties of the last race …

Question: How do you assess the results of the race in Zandvoort?

Esteban Ocon: Overall a good weekend. It’s great that Fernando and I earned points. On Saturday we showed what the car is capable of, and on Sunday we almost got the best out of it.

My race was not entirely perfect. At the start there were several incidents, then blue flags … A couple of moments prevented us from winning back positions. But overall a very positive weekend, and I enjoyed racing on this track in such a great atmosphere.

Q: What happened in the first corners? Have you had contact with any of the riders?

Esteban Ocon: Yes, I watched the start recording. At that moment, I did not understand why my front wheel was in the air, and I blocked the wheels so easily. Fernando faked me from behind! I did not know that he was on the left, there was contact between us, and as a result he was able to attack me along the outer radius of the third turn. We had a pretty tight fight when we were ahead of Giovinazzi on the outer radius of the sixth turn and at the entrance to the seventh. We both hit a bump and Fernando nearly lost control of the car as we drove side by side. An interesting fight. I lost my position, but next time I will recoup.

Q: The race was boring. To what extent is this related to the configuration of the track, and to what extent is it related to the need to conserve tires due to ambiguity with the strategy?

Esteban Ocon: This is partly due to the configuration. It’s hard to overtake in Zandvoort. If DRS could be activated at the exit of Turn 13 it might help. I don’t know if we could easily drive this corner at full speed, but you can try something on the simulator and do something next year to make more overtaking.

Due to the last turn, it is impossible to overtake at the entrance to the first turn. The only place where this can be done is the third turn, but even there it is not the best place to overtake.

Q: Was the physical activity in the race really as big as you expected?

Esteban Ocon: Yes, it was not easy. Difficult race. But there was no 30-degree heat either. I think racing at 30 degrees would be incredibly difficult. Perhaps, this race can be put in the middle of the physical load scale, closer to a strong load on the neck muscles, because there are rather high overloads. But I think the comfortable temperature saved us from an exhausting race.

Q: The Formula 1 driver must be fast and keep everything under control. Fernando has distinguished himself by his ability to save tires and can teach such a lesson to young riders …

Esteban Ocon: Of course. When you go in front, it’s easier to keep everything under control – I had such an experience in Budapest. You can do whatever you want with the tires, attack the way you want. Yesterday it was important to take care of the tires, and Fernando did an excellent job with it. I have a lot to learn from him.