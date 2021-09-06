On the Binance Coin network, a transfer of $ 100 million was made with a commission of less than $ 1 :: RBC.Crypto

The Whale Alert service records the transfer of 200 thousand BNB tokens from the Binance crypto exchange to an unknown address

Internal tokens of the Binance Coin trading platform with a total value of $ 100 million were withdrawn from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, Binance. fixed Whale Alert service, which tracks large movements of cryptocurrencies. According to the service, 200 thousand BNB tokens were transferred to an unknown address, the transfer fee was $ 0.038.

Binance Coin is a Binance crypto exchange token that is used to pay trading fees, as well as exchange offerings (IEOs) on the Binance Launchpad.

Yesterday, September 5th, Binance announced on the delisting of trading pairs with the Singapore dollar (SGD). The mobile application of the crypto exchange will disappear from the regional platforms App Store and Google Play. The trading floor took such actions due to the requirements of the Singapore regulator.

On September 2, it became known that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has put the Binance website on the investor warning list. The regulator warned that the marketplace is not licensed to provide any services in the country and should stop providing services to Singapore residents.

