Paradox Interactive Employee Survey Reveals Corporate Gender Discrimination | news

A survey of Paradox Interactive employees found that 24 out of 35 women experienced abusive attitudes while working. Among men, 32 out of 98 respondents spoke about negative experiences. This was reported by two Swedish trade union organizations, Unionen and Sveriges Ingenjörer, which conducted a survey in August 2021.

The report cites “abuse” as a systematic and very common problem for Paradox. More often than not, employees face bullying and gender discrimination. The researchers also noted the existence of a “culture of silence,” which is associated with protecting offenders at the company level.

In response to the report, Paradox announced its intention to conduct internal due diligence and extensive employee interviews. The company is now in the process of bringing in an independent organization for this work.

Earlier it became known that Ebba Ljungerud, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Paradox Interactive, has resigned “due to a difference in the views on the future of the company.” The company said the resignation had nothing to do with the survey results.

Paradox Interactive is a Swedish video game publisher and developer. The company was founded in 1998 and as of 2021 owns nine studios. She is best known for the global strategies of the Crusader Kings, Europa Universalis and Hearts of Iron series.