Paralympics 2020 Closing Ceremony Held in Tokyo

The President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Andrew Parsons declared the XVI Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo closed, after which the Paralympics fire was extinguished. This year the event was held without spectators. The parade of athletes was attended by 162 teams, including a team of refugees.

During the closing ceremony, Andrew Parsons handed over the Paralympic flag to the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo. The next Paralympics will be held in the French capital from 28 August to 8 September 2024.

As Acting President of the RPC Pavel Rozhkov told TASS, about 150 representatives of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), led by the standard-bearer Roman Zhdanov, took part from the Russian national team.

The Paralympics were held from August 24 to September 5. A total of 539 sets of awards were played in 22 sports. In the final team medal standings, the Russian team won 118 awards – 36 gold, 33 silver and 49 bronze and took fourth place. The Chinese team won the first place – 96 gold, 60 silver and 51 bronze medals. The second place was taken by the UK team (41 gold, 38 silver and 45 bronze medals. The US team came in third with 37 gold, 36 silver and 31 bronze medals).