Past Grand Prix Statistics: Qualification

Statistics of the performances of the riders in the qualifications of the past Grand Prix without taking into account the loss of positions due to fines. The last column contains the comparative results of the riders of the same team.

After thirteen Grand Prix in only two teams, the score was 13: 0 in favor of one of the riders – Pierre Gasly and George Russell at the last stage won an early victory in the qualifying confrontation with their partner. The tightest fight in Alpine F1 – in Zandvoort Esteban Ocon took the lead in the confrontation with Fernando Alonso.

Racer Command Average Best Worst 1 session 2 session Session 3 Check
M. Verstappen Red bull 1.85 1 3 13 13 13 12 – 1
L. Hamilton Mercedes 2.38 1 7 13 13 13 10 – 3
V. Bottas Mercedes 4.15 1 ten 13 13 13 3 – 10
S. Leclair Ferrari 5.77 1 12 13 13 eleven 10 – 3
S. Perez Red bull 6.54 2 16 13 12 eleven 1 – 12
P. Gasley AlphaTauri 6.62 4 12 13 13 eleven 13 – 0
L. Norris McLaren 6.92 2 13 13 13 12 8 – 5
K. Sines Ferrari 8.46 4 15 13 13 eight 3 – 10
D. Riccardo McLaren 9.85 4 16 13 12 7 5 – 8
E. Okon Alpine 10.92 5 17 13 ten 6 7 – 6
F. Alonso Alpine 11.38 nine 17 13 12 7 6 – 7
S. Vettel Aston martin 11.46 5 eighteen 13 eleven 6 8 – 5
D. Russell Williams 11.92 2 17 13 12 3 13 – 0
L. Stroll Aston martin 12.27 ten 17 eleven ten 4 5 – 8
A. Giovinazzi Alfa romeo 13.25 7 17 12 ten 2 10 – 3
Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 13.83 7 twenty 12 6 3 0 – 13
K. Raikkonen Alfa romeo 15.83 13 19 12 5 0 3 – 9
N.Latifi Williams 16.46 12 19 13 3 0 0 – 13
R. Kubica Alfa romeo eighteen eighteen eighteen 1 0 0 0 – 1
M. Schumacher Haas F1 18.18 15 19 eleven 1 0 11 – 2
N. Mazepin Haas F1 19.46 eighteen twenty 13 0 0 2 – 11

