Past Grand Prix Statistics: Qualification

Statistics of the performances of the riders in the qualifications of the past Grand Prix without taking into account the loss of positions due to fines. The last column contains the comparative results of the riders of the same team.

After thirteen Grand Prix in only two teams, the score was 13: 0 in favor of one of the riders – Pierre Gasly and George Russell at the last stage won an early victory in the qualifying confrontation with their partner. The tightest fight in Alpine F1 – in Zandvoort Esteban Ocon took the lead in the confrontation with Fernando Alonso.