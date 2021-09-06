Phoebe Waller-Bridge left the series “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, the reason for the departure of the actress is already known

And Donald Glover is still in business.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the TV series Trash

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has left the series “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, based on the cult film of the same name with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress decided to leave the project due to creative differences with the show’s second star, Donald Glover.



It is clarified that Waller-Bridge and Glover still remain friends, just their creative visions did not agree. Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote the show. However, it was Donald Glover, who is the creator and producer of the series, who came up with and proposed to Waller-Bridge the idea for the project, so, apparently, he had the last word.

Donald Glover remains as the main star and Amazon is now looking for a new actress for the lead female lead. The character will be redone – the character and storyline of the heroine, apparently, will be rewritten for a different artist.

Donald Glover in the TV series Atlanta

Work on the series continues. The showrunner is Francesca Sloan (Fargo). Filming for the reboot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith is due to start in 2022. And the premiere is also scheduled for 2022.

We will remind, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is currently filming “Indiana Jones 5” with Harrison Ford, the premiere is scheduled for July 28, 2022. And Donald Glover is working on seasons 3 and 4 of Atlanta, with new episodes expected in early 2022.

The 2005 action comedy Mr. and Mrs. Smith tells the story of the adventures of the Smith couple, who secretly work as contract killers. The marriage of the heroes is bursting at the seams, and the secrets that surfaced only worsen the situation. The Smiths at some point have to confront each other, and this battle becomes a real test for their relationship and professional qualities.

