Pissed off Schumacher and pissed off at Schumacher. Mazepin in Zandvoort

What we expected: progress thanks to a new chassis

One of the themes of the first half of the season was the story of the difference in weight between the monococks of Mazepin and his partner Mick Schumacher. The Russian in the spring and summer races used a monocoque, which was made for the last season. Due to the “freezing” of the car’s design this year, such a practice is not something fantastic (in particular, last year’s monocoque was victorious for Esteban Okon). But last year, after all sorts of incidents, the monocoque was repaired more than once – and as a result, according to Nikita, it became “many kilograms” heavier than a similar element of Schumacher’s car.

By the end of the summer break, the Russian’s car was reassembled around a new monocoque. But at the previous stage in Belgium it was not so easy to take advantage of the decrease in the weight of the car: the qualification took place in difficult weather conditions, and in the officially held race, the pilots were not able to enter the fight.

Photo: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Accordingly, if changing the chassis in theory allowed for progress, then the Dutch Grand Prix should have been the first opportunity to demonstrate this.

“The feeling of the car has not changed, – said the pilot before the race. – After all, the design of the machine has been homologated and remains the same all year round. No matter how many new chassis you build, everything will be the same. So, in aerobatics there is no difference. But when the car weighs much less, it goes faster, doesn’t it? Therefore, the result can be seen in the timing data. “

Another good news on the eve of the Dutch Grand Prix was the planned replacement of power plants on all cars of the Ferrari client teams – including the Russian car. This year, due to the “freezing” of the engine design, the new engine cannot be much more powerful than the previous one – and yet it is known that the “fresh” unit has better performance in any case than the one that ran off several stages.

How it all started: with progress on the track and scandal in the pits

In the course of training, Mazepin was generally faster than his partner: according to the results of two out of three practices, he ranked higher in the final protocols than Schumacher. Moreover, the German’s lag was not so symbolic: three-tenths on Friday morning and two-tenths on Saturday morning. There were also mistakes: after the equator of the second Friday training session, the Russian lost control of the car on the way to the 11th turn – and, having flown into the safety zone, the car helplessly dug into the gravel. Twenty minutes of valuable time was lost – but at least the incident did not result in serious damage to the car.

“Everything went more fun today than I expected,” the pilot said on Friday evening. – It was especially interesting to drive the banking of the last turn for the first time – an unusual feeling that I have not yet encountered in Formula 1. The body works there in a special way. During the first practice, I was pleased with the car. During the break, we made some changes to the settings – but they did not give the full effect that we expected. Apparently, we incorrectly predicted how the state of the track will change as it gets rubberized. “

Photo: Erik Junius

But all the twists and turns of training were overshadowed by a mini-scandal that happened in qualifications. In Haas, as in many other teams, there is a certain rule: in the qualification of one stage, one of the team’s pilots always leaves the track first, in the qualification of the next stage, the second. In the case of the American team, being the first is especially valuable: since the Haas boxes are located at the very end of the pit lane, there is a chance during the next attempt to be on the track before everyone else and avoid traffic problems.

At the Dutch stage, Nikita was to be the first to drive along the track. In the first attempt of the first segment, everything went in full accordance with the agreement. But in the second on the accelerating lap, Schumacher overtook the Russian – and then did not let him forward when Mazepin tried to be in front again (at the same time, the Haas racers, in addition, prevented Sebastian Vettel, who was on a fast lap, and narrowly escaped punishment for this).

Photo: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Even in the course of the qualification, messages appeared on social networks that, after returning to the pits, Nikita “was simply furious.” Moreover, the pilot did not confine himself to clarifying the relationship behind closed doors, having thoroughly told reporters about his claims – both immediately and later (when he had already discussed the incident with the team). The Russian was generally restrained and avoided expressions for which later he would have to blush and apologize. But he didn’t smooth out the corners too much either. It is better to read what exactly Mazepin said (and how his partner justified his actions) in separate materials prepared by us in hot pursuit.

Against this background, it was no longer so important which of the Haas riders was higher in the final qualifying protocol. Moreover, the German and the Russian once again shared the last two lines – Schumacher was ahead with an advantage of four tenths. In the morning, both climbed two lines higher when Nicolas Latifi and Sergio Perez were sent to start from the pit lane due to the replacement of components and assemblies of cars after qualification.

How it went: the music played for a short time

The debut of the race was not bad for Nikita. First of all, because the Russian managed to bypass his partner on the very first lap. Mazepin took advantage of the fact that Schumacher was slightly slowed down by the pilots in front – and carried out a somewhat aggressive, but not particularly tough attack, which was crowned with success. It is noteworthy that the German car at that moment was shod in Soft tires, and the Russian car – in the harder Medium tires.

At the end of the first lap, Schumacher tried to counterattack on the starting line – but the Russian did about the same as a few months ago in Baku: he swung the steering wheel towards his opponent when he was already at a minimum distance. This forced Schumacher to lift his foot off the gas pedal – and the German did not have a chance to go on the attack again.

After the finish, Schumacher called the method of defense used by his partner as incorrect. And he said that Sergio Perez has a similar opinion – the Mexican who started from the pit lane on the first lap caught up with the Haas riders and saw perfectly what was happening between them.

“Again there was a small incident with my partner – and I don’t really understand why it happened,” Schumacher said in particular. “But that seems to be how things are now. It seems that he has a fad – to be ahead of me by all means.

I have nothing against that. But I think we have come to the point where we are aggressively acting in the fight with our partner. And in a situation where nothing worthy is at stake, maybe this is not a very correct approach. Yes, we don’t really have anyone to fight but each other – but that doesn’t justify trying to push me into the wall or force me to go to the pit lane. “

Photo: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

However, even if the Russian had missed his partner at the end of the first lap, the German would not have been able to take advantage of this generous gesture – already on the second lap, Schumacher felt that not everything was in order with the car, and at the end of the third he drove into the pits, where his car was rebooted and changed front wing (the pilot may have damaged it on the first lap in the episode with Mazepin or in the fight with the riders of other teams).

Thus, Mazepin got rid of his main rival and spent the first 10 laps in a 17th position, which is quite good for himself. However, at first, Nikita could not resist the attacks of Latifi and Perez: by the end of the 15th lap, both the Canadian and the Mexican passed the Russian. And then the hydraulic pressure on the Haas car began to drop. As a result, Mazepin was forced to park his car in the boxes, having covered less than two-thirds of the distance.

“It all started about 20 laps before the exit,” the pilot commented on the incident. – We thought that we could control the situation, we tried to hold out in the race as long as possible. It was decided to lower the engine power, to turn off something. But in the end, for security reasons, I still had to stop. “

Photo: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

What to expect now: an abundance of conversations

The next stage of Formula 1 will take place in a week – and journalists are unlikely to forget about the two-part Dutch melodrama in Haas boxes. Moreover, the boring race in Zandvoort did not give any other vivid plots.

Of course, the scandal can be hushed up with decent results. But so far Mazepin’s chances of achieving a breakthrough in the near future do not look too high. Nikita is doing relatively well on slow tracks, where the speed is better, and his partner likes to crash the car on Saturday morning and miss qualifying (this happened to Schumacher this year both in Hungary and in Monaco). And the fast Monza does not look particularly friendly towards Nikita: for example, in four Formula 2 races, he has never been able to rise above 8th place.

Of course, the driver should hope for the best and give all the best, regardless of how successful he was on a particular track in the past. But there is a suspicion that in Monza the Russian will have to talk much more about what happened last weekend in Zandvoort than about the success at the Italian Grand Prix.

