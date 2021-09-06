Playbill in Sevastopol | Watching and getting inspired: top 5 films with Emma Stone

On November 6, American actress Emma Stone celebrates her 32nd birthday. For her role as Mia Dolan in the tragicomedy musical La La Land, she has received widespread critical acclaim and received numerous awards, including Academy Awards, Golden Globes, BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Actress. Let’s talk about the most famous and commercially successful films with the actress.

“Welcome to Zombieland”

Year of production: 2009

Country: USA

Genre: Horror, Comedy, Action

“Welcome to Zombieland” is a black comedy directed by Ruben Fleischer.

After the zombie invasion of the United States, a small group of survivors roam the country from coast to coast, fighting the living dead. They decide to stop at an amusement park, hoping they will be safe there.

Interesting Facts:

The film was shot in 42 days. Filming began in February 2009 in Valdosta, Georgia, with scenes at Wild Adventure Park. An open competition was held among the residents for the role of the zombies that swarmed in this park.

All the main characters are named after American cities: Tallahassee (Florida), Wichita (Kansas), Little Rock (Arkansas) and Columbus (Ohio).

According to the casting director, the zombies in “Welcome to Zombieland” look more like disease-stricken than undead, and more like the zombies from the films “28 Days Later” and the remake of “Dawn of the Dead”.

Due to the success of Welcome to Zombieland, writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese decided to start filming a sequel. Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin returned to their roles. The premiere of the film “Zombieland: Control Shot” took place on October 18, 2019.

“Excellent student of easy virtue”

Year of production: 2010

Country: USA

Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Easy A is a 2010 American comedy directed by Will Gluck and written by Bert Royal. Emma Stone starred in the film and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

In the Russian translation, the original meaning of the title of the film is completely lost. The original title, “Easy A” (literally “Just A”, also “Excellent”) – refers to the classic novel by American writer Nathaniel Hawthorne, The Scarlet Letter, which tells about the customs of American Puritans of the late 17th century. The main character of the novel, Esther Prien, considering her husband dead, gave birth to a daughter out of wedlock. For this she was sentenced to shame and all her life she wore a scarlet letter “A” (from the word Adulteress, that is, “adulteress”). The woman lived her life under the weight of universal contempt, from which her daughter also suffered, but did not betray the child’s father, a local priest.

According to the plot of the film, the novel passes through literature at the school where the events take place, and the main character, like Esther, turns out to be the object of the persecution of her puritanically minded peers.

Interesting Facts:

Olive and all members of her family are named after food: Olive (Olive – olive, olive), father – Dill (English Dill – dill), mother – Rosemary (English Rosemary – rosemary), brother – Chip (English . Chip – chips, French fries).

In Spain, the Socialist Party in Valladolid wanted to denounce and remove posters for the film. She claimed that the posters were offensive to women.

For filming in this film, Emma Stone turned down the role in the film “Sucker Punch” by Zack Snyder.

“Servant”

Production year: 2011

Country: USA, India, UAE, UK, France, Canada, Germany

Genre: Drama

The Help is a drama directed by Tate Taylor. Screen adaptation of the novel of the same name by Catherine Stokett.

American South, 1960s. Skeeter graduated from university and returns home to the sleepy town of Jackson, where nothing ever happens. She dreams of becoming a writer, breaking out into the big world. But for a decent girl from the South, it shouldn’t be so stupid for her illusions. After all, a decent girl should get married and be busy around the house.

Wise Aibileen is thirty years older than Skeeter. She serves in the homes of whites all her life, has nurtured seventeen children and has long expected nothing from life, because her heart is broken after the death of her only son.

Minnie is the finest cook in all of Jackson, and she is also the most daring maid in town. And the sharp tongue has already done her a disservice more than once. Minnie never stays in one place for a long time.

Two black maids and an inexperienced white girl are united by one thing – a heightened sense of justice and a desire to somehow change the order of things. Will these three be able to withstand the whole world? Will they be able to survive in this struggle?

Interesting Facts:

The film is based on the phenomenal bestseller, The Servant, by Catherine Stokett, which has been released in three million copies. Book 103 of the week lasted on the bestseller list New York Times, and for 6 weeks topped this list.

Servant was voted the most expensive film to be made in Mississippi in the 2000s, after the Coen brothers’ O Brother Where Art Thou?

The consultants brought in local chefs on the set to ensure that all the dishes that appear in the film – from fried chicken to salads – are appropriate for the region and time period. The creators also tried to make all the food look like it was prepared at home, and not bought in a store or ordered at a restaurant – for more realism.

Tate Taylor is a childhood friend of The Servant, Catherine Stokett. They both hail from Jackson, which predetermined the choice of the director of the picture.

Many critics predicted Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Actress (Viola Davis) and Best Supporting Actress (Octavia Spencer).

Birdman

Production year: 2014

Country: USA

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Birdman is an American black comedy directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu with Michael Keaton in the title role. On August 27, 2014 she was presented in the main competition program of the 71st Venice Film Festival.

In the center of the plot is a former actor who once played the role of the popular superhero Birdman. Now, stepping over his ego, he decides to take part in a new Broadway production with the aim of regaining his former glory, brilliance and greatness.

Interesting Facts:

The film’s budget of $ 18 million did not allow to build the scenery of the central part of New York, as it was done in the film “The Amazing Spider-Man. High voltage”. Therefore, filming, which began in March 2013, took place on the real streets of New York.

One of the features of the film is the digital “cleaning” of random traces of the crew members: there is not even the reflection of the operator and the camera in the mirrors.

For shooting scenes of the flight of the protagonist, the same technology was used as in the movie “Gravity”.

All the mirror scenes required some very serious post-processing as the mirrored surfaces reflected the crew.

The whole film was filmed with digital cameras Arri alexa, the data from which was transmitted via Wi-Fi to an external drive, and were immediately available for viewing and installation markup. Thanks to this and preliminary organizational work, the filming took place in less than a month, and the editing took two weeks.

“La La Land”

Production year: 2016

Country: USA, Hong Kong

Genre: musical, drama, romance, comedy, music

La La Land is a film directed by Damien Chazelle, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Mia serves coffee in the cafeteria at the film studio and dreams of becoming the second Ingrid Bergman, but while casting after casting she will only fail. Sebastian anxiously collects things that belonged to the great jazzmen, and he himself dreams of his bohemian jazz cafe, but is forced to play simple tunes for the restaurant visitors. They meet by chance, and then they will meet again and again, will love each other and will dream together about how all their desires will become reality.

But are such grandiose ambitions and quiet family dinners compatible? What to choose – popularity among the masses or obscurity and a real vocation? Young director Damien Chazelle, who surprised everyone with the chamber drama “Obsession”, again reflects on the true talent and the punishment for it, but this time in a completely Hollywood format, restarting the musical genre.

Interesting Facts:

At the 89th Academy Awards, the film was presented in fourteen nominations, repeating the records of the films “All About Eve” (1950) and “Titanic” (1997), and won in six categories: “Best Director”, “Best Actress (Stone), Best Cinematography, Best Film Score, Best Film Song (City of Stars) and Best Production Designer.

Instead of Emma Stone, the role of Mia Dolan in the 2016 musical film was to be played by her namesake, Watson, and instead of Ryan Gosling, by Miles Teller. But the actress has already agreed to work in another project – Bill Condon’s film Beauty and the Beast, so she was forced to refuse.

The plot is closely related to the real story of Emma Stone. The film is based in Los Angeles, and Mia was discovered as a college dropout actress pursuing her dreams. Stone dropped out of school herself, moving to Los Angeles at the age of 15 in search of an acting career.

Neither Gosling nor Stone were professionally trained dancers. Choreographer Mendy Moore trained both of them at her own boot camp prior to filming.

Number Another day of sun filmed for two days – on Saturday and Sunday on one of the highways in Los Angeles. It was attended by 100 dancers and involved about the same number of colorful cars. Filming was complicated not only by the large number of people involved, but also by the heat. The dancers had to perform complex numbers right under the scorching sun. In addition, the shooting took place on an overpass, and the project’s production designer David Vasco admitted that he was very afraid for the safety of the participants – it seemed to him that someone in this mess would definitely fall overboard.

The film was shot in eight weeks during the summer of 2015.

Chazelle believes that “the musical as a genre is an excellent means of expressing this balance between dreams and reality.”

