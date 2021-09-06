Plushenko gave instructions to the winning figure skaters of the first serious competition of the season

The head of the Plushenko Angels figure skating academy Evgeny Plushenko commented on the successes of the young figure skaters.

Evgeni Plushenko, the renowned Russian coach, a legendary figure skater in his past, cannot get away from the grandiose victory of his pupils at the junior stage of the Grand Prix in Kosice.

Three of his strong pupils from “Angels Plushenko” distinguished themselves at the first international competitions and even outstripped their compatriots.

“We worked fine. If you train hard, it will be difficult not only for you, but also for others to defeat you, ”he instructed Plushenko under his Instagram post.

The philosophical thought was continued by Plushenko’s wife Yana Rudkovskaya. She wrote: “There are no shortcuts to any place you want to go.”

Fans of Evgeni Plushenko called the victory of the young “angels” a real holiday of figure skating. They are sure that the Olympic champion will definitely be able to lead his wards to the coveted medals of the highest standard. The fans thanked the entire coaching staff for the decent work and congratulated them on the successful start of the season.

“You are great! Tear it on and on! ”,“ The ice has broken, gentlemen ”,“ Here are our champions! Hurray, glad for you “,” Thank you for the tenderness on the ice from Sofiyka, thank you for the power and space from Veronichka! ” – the followers wrote.

Recall that all four girls performing in women’s single skating won the leading places at the very first international competition. Two of the winners are Plushenko’s pupils.