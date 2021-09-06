PSG took Messi from Barcelona not only for the Champions League. How the club will make money on Leo

In the first days after the signing of Lionel Messi, PSG diligently belittled the cost of the Argentinean – in Paris they emphasized the commercial attractiveness of the asset and assured that in the end the deal would pay for itself. The position of the French grandee echoes the statements of the President of Barcelona Joan Laporta: the functionary discarded the assumptions about the inability of the Blaugrana to secure a new contract for Messi. Leo earned more for the club than the club spent on its maintenance – more than a third of the total income of the team – and sponsors wrote the blue garnet record checks on condition of keeping the forward.

At Messi’s presentation, PSG President Nasser Al-Helaifi promised to “shock with numbers” reflecting Leo’s commercial appeal for Paris. The club will have to seriously work on monetizing the Argentinean’s brand, taking into account the costs of his invitation: according to The Athletic’s most conservative estimates, the Barcelona icon will earn significantly more than 100 million euros – and this does not take into account the possible extension of the agreement for a third year.

How is PSG doing with finances?

UEFA has repeatedly screened the government-sponsored club through Qatar Sports Investment and other Qatari giants. The basic principles of fair play boil down to living within your means – teams shouldn’t spend more than they earn. Twitter account SwissRamble , specializing in football club finance, estimated PSG’s 2019/2020 salary fund at 414 million euros – three times more than that of its closest pursuer, Lyon. The Parisians have shown the second result in Europe after Barcelona, ​​with the transfer of Messi the title of the most generous employer should go to France. It seems that Paris needs a miracle to settle a debit with a loan, but not everything is so sad.

Three years before the 2019/20 season, PSG spent 560 million euros on transfers, even taking into account the signing of Neymar and Kilian Mbappé, the French ranked only eighth in Europe. This is almost half the cost of Barcelona (960 million euros) and far behind Chelsea (758 million euros), Manchester City (678 million euros) and Manchester United (604 million euros). In terms of net expenses, the French are generally 11th on the continent: they went into minus by 242 million euros and almost twice lost to the leaders from Manchester, City and United, did not recoup costs of 430 million euros. Paris’s score is even lower than Liverpool’s (€ 252m), although the Reds are never called sacks.

PSG almost paid off for Neymar and Mbappé, released several players on fat contracts – Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani. The club that freed up the money has already allowed Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gini Wijnaldum and Messi to sign, but the Parisian bosses are clearly not worried about a possible discrepancy with the financial fair play: their most expensive asset has only one year left under the current contract, and the Qatari helmsmen the teams sent Real Madrid’s offer in Mbappa worth 220 million euros.

According to SwissRamble estimates, PSG will keep within fair play even with keeping Kilian: the club is efficiently dealing with the sale of unnecessary assets, and the team’s debts are relatively small relative to the Super League giants. More importantly, FFP will not be as important a factor in the coming years as it used to be: UEFA has loosened control over team spending due to the pandemic and allowed owners to pump more capital. The system of restrictions will not return to its former form, the controlling body of European football is working on its reform.

Here PSG is again in the black, the first to know about the changes (or even to lobby) one of the main functionaries of the club – the president of Al-Khelaifi. The Qatari businessman powerfully raised his profile in European football during the pandemic by refusing to join the Super League project. He was already one of the most influential members of the UEFA Executive Committee, and after the departure of Andrea Agnelli from the European Clubs Association, Al-Helaifi took over as president with the approval of clubs across the continent.

How will Leo affect the PSG brand?

PSG are fine, but how will the club pay back more than 100 million euros for Messi’s signing? The main myth that needs to be dispelled is the income from the sale of merchandise. In the first days after the signing of Leo, there were rumors about the sale of 830 thousand T-shirts with the name of the Argentinean. This is a fake: for the entire last season, “Paris” sold about a million shirts, taking into account all four sets. The club predicts a total sales growth of 10-20%, but the truth is that in order to generate profits in excess of the amount of the sponsorship contract, the club needs to sell an unrealistic amount of merchandise.

PSG’s deal with technical sponsor Nike will bring the club € 80 million a season through 2032. Under the agreement with the title sponsor Accor, the French receive 50 million euros every 12 months, but the deal expires in 2022, and the parties are already negotiating a three-year extension on new terms. The team has 11 premium sponsors, six of which are based in Qatar. Immediately after the signing of Messi, Paris brought the partners to the negotiating table to reflect Leo’s joining in current and future deals. The club has already cashed out about 15 million euros from the sale of its own crypt and is exploring new opportunities in the NFT market, as well as investments in e-sports and offline events – additional space for sponsors.

The transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus brought the Turin people 43 million euros through sponsorship and advertising, PSG is striving for a similar profit. The club estimated the growth of followers on social networks around the world at 19 million people within 10 days after Messi’s announcement. A special surge in popularity was recorded on Chinese platforms, the Far East showed good numbers. PSG’s Chinese partner Hisense publicly congratulated the club on the signing, another indicator of the strengthened partnership between Qatar and China.

Business internationalization is one of the main goals of PSG owners. Over the 10 years of their rule, the share of foreign fans has grown from 5 to 95%, and Leo will definitely not be superfluous here, as well as in increasing the total number of the fanbase. The popularity of the club is the main argument in negotiations with sponsors. Tops compare themselves to other top tops in terms of reach on social media and other platforms because they know potential investors are doing the same.

Former Barcelona director of international partnerships Julie Ferre Nadal laid it out on his fingers in an interview with The Athletic: “Messi will pave the way for many sponsors and help keep them. The eight leading European clubs are targeting the same brands in the same market and targeting the same things. The difference between Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Juventus or PSG in the eyes of a foreign company can be minimal. Of course, there is data for analysis, but there is also a stellar effect, it is intangible, but it is clearly reflected in digital platforms. The growth of social media matters. “

With Messi on board, PSG can count on revising existing sponsorship deals – even years in advance. It may seem strange that the club will ask for even more money for an already agreed package of services, but here Leo’s factor comes in: corporations will want to shine more often if the face of an Argentinean flickers next to their logo. Even under current conditions, the forward will help activate the clauses of agreements with sponsors on sports achievements, and the French have already broken the prescribed maximum growth in social networks – and have implemented the corresponding bonuses.

The final nuance of Messi’s financial clout applies not only to PSG, but to all French football. Ligue 1 publicly congratulated Paris on signing – the championship seeks to expand its influence overseas and Leo’s arrival will help sell the rights to more countries. The Qatari beIN Sport of the same Al-Helaifi rules the TV rights, and the company almost pushed the championship to India, Vietnam and Belgium.

Messi is a living legend, and PSG is the fastest growing football project of the last 10 years. By inviting Leo, “Paris” used a rare opportunity to become even cooler than he already is. On the pitch, the club and the player are obsessed with winning the Champions League, and outside the field, the French are making good use of the Argentine’s weight for commercial purposes. The transition of the best player of our time is the perfect confirmation of the team’s belonging to the football Olympus of Europe.

