Ray tracing in Cyberpunk 2077 – video comparison on GeForce RTX 3070 / News / Overclockers.ua

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most demanding and beautiful AAA games. This is a tough nut to crack for modern graphics cards, especially when activating ray-traced effects. But what do we gain from the resource-intensive tracing mode? Our video comparison will help you evaluate the visual changes.

The video clearly shows the changes in the graph when tracing is activated. Standard tracing profiles were used. At Medium settings, these are traced shadows and medium-level lighting. At Ultra settings, maximum level reflections, shadows and lighting. The game uses NVIDIA DLSS (Auto Mode) technology by default. The video shows graphics in native resolution 2560×1440 and with DLSS in “Quality” mode. At the end of the video, the performance in different modes is compared, there is a graph with the final data.

The comparison was carried out on the basis of the reference video cards NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070. The full description of the test bench is here. Video capture was carried out using NVIDIA ShadowPlay. A detailed analysis of the nuances of tracing will be in a separate review.

To assess the potential of flagship video cards in Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K resolution, a video comparison of GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, Radeon RX 6900 XT will help.