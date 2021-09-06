Real Madrid midfielder Gareth Bale criticized the state of the field in Kazan

The national team of Belarus at the Central Stadium in Kazan lost to Wales in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup (2: 3). The meeting was a benefit for the Welsh captain and Real Madrid midfielder Gareth Bale, who scored all three goals for his team and brought her victory in the very ending. At the same time, the athlete criticized the state of the field in the capital of Tatarstan.

Gareth Bale

Photo: Sergey Elagin, “BUSINESS Online”

As the correspondent of “BUSINESS Online” reported, during the game there was no one in the stands, except for 9 people in the media sector, a dozen spectators in the VIP box from representatives of the Belarusian Football Association and several dozen representatives of the headquarters of both teams. The stadium was empty because UEFA rules strictly prohibit spectators from playing on neutral pitches.

The state of the field was visually close to ideal. Yes, after the start of the match, small bumps began to appear, but the way the game was developing and how the ball was moving on the lawn at that time gave the impression of a good state of the field. In two days at the same stadium the Belarusians will have to play one more game – against Belgium. And even then it is worthwhile to draw conclusions whether the pitch will be spoiled for the home match between Rubin and Ural. But judging by how the lawn transferred the loads of the first match, no difficulties should arise. Although there was another opinion.

“The field was very soft and dry. It turned out to be difficult to play. At the very least, it should have been wetted. Perhaps this helped the national team of Belarus. We played on bad pitches before, but it definitely gave us difficulties today, as well as the long-distance flight to Russia, ”Bale said after the match.