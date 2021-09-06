Ring Girl Arianni Celeste – Habibu: “You Will Respect Me” – Boxing / MMA / UFC

Ring girl Arianni Celest turned to ex-UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who criticized the work of ring girls.

“I have worked in this industry for 15 years, and I realized that in such cases it is easier not to worry.

During these 15 years, we were more than just girls in the ring – we dedicated that time to promoting the UFC and showed love and respect for our loyal fans by traveling around the world and performing in front of them.

And although the world has changed a lot now, I feel energy and love when I meet an audience.

It took me 15 years of hard work and dedication to:

1) To become an absolutely independent wealthy woman who is not afraid to take risks and build her future.

2) Invest in real estate and become the owner of three properties, one of them in Los Angeles, which is very expensive.

You may call us useless, but for people like me who work so hard, these words have no meaning.

My life is too good to be miserable about it. You don’t have to like me, but you will respect me!

Last but not least, tell me, don’t you and the reporters have nothing more to talk about besides ring girls? After all, you must have something better to discuss, ”said Celeste.

Earlier, Nurmagomedov called ring girls “the most useless people in martial arts.”

“Cristiano said he was bored in Italy.” Khabib on the reason for Ronaldo’s transition from Juventus to Manchester United

Khabib: “Dud offered an interview before the fight with Conor. Not my format