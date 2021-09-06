Rob Kardashian and Black China agree on custody of their daughter

It will be divided equally.

The star of the American reality show “The Kardashian Family” Rob Kardashian and model Black China have completed a custody battle for their four-year-old daughter Dream. Rob, 33, and Black, 32, signed a paternity agreement back in October 2017, but realized it was not right for them. After that, the couple secretly reached a new agreement. On December 8, the couple filed an application to legalize the new rules. The court approved the changes. Us weekly …

The couple will take turns raising the girl. Since December 2, 2020, Rob is with his daughter weekly from 10:00 on Wednesday to 10:00 on Saturday. China, who was the plaintiff in the court, will take care of the girl from 10:00 on Saturday to 10:00 on Tuesday. Unknown, will look after the child between Tuesday and Wednesday. In addition, the former lovers agreed to share time during vacations and holidays.

Rob and Chyna agreed that you shouldn’t be under the influence of alcohol or other substances near Dream. The agreement came after Rob accused the model of substance abuse while caring for the baby. After that, Chyna was repeatedly tested for alcohol and drugs to prove her innocence. Chyna denies Kardashian’s accusations. She also filed a petition for a doctor to check Rob’s mental health, but was turned down. In January 2020, Rob demanded sole custody of Dream, but was denied.

Kardashian and Chyna announced that they were having an affair in January 2016. Seven months after their engagement, they had their only daughter, Dream. In November of that year, Rob and Black broke off their engagement. Black also has an eight-year-old son, King Kyro Stevenson, with 31-year-old rapper Tyga. Rob has no more children.

